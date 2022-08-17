Krishna Janmashtami, also known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is an annual Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth manifestation of Vishnu. The name Krishna Janmashtami means "Occasion of the birth of Krishna." It is celebrated in Bhadrapada Masa on the eighth tithi (Ashtami) of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight), according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Gregorian calendar's months of August or September coincide with this.

Janmashtami is observed by Hindus by fasting, singing, and praying together, making and sharing special cuisine, holding night vigils, and visiting Krishna or Vishnu temples. Major Krishna temples also have recitations of the Bhagavata Purana and the Bhagavad Gita. For those who are celebrating the auspicious day, here are some messages and wishes that you can send to your loved ones on Janmashtami:

Krishna Jayanti 2022 Wishes

Jai Shri Krishna! Have a happy Janmashtami. I pray to Krishna today to take away all your problems and worries.

Keep in mind the principles that Lord Krishna imparted in the Gita and always abide by the path of dharma. Cheers to Janmashtami!

May Krishna Ji continuously shower you with joy, love, and tranquility. Cheers to you and your family on Janmashtami!

I hope Krishna's joyful melodies bring you joy and bliss on this Janmashtami. Happy Janmashtami!

Krishnashtami 2022: Shri Krishna Images

Krishnashtami 2022: Greetings

Leave all your worries to Lord Krishna on this day and he will take care of you. Happy Janmashtami!

May your life be filled with love, happiness, laughter, and Krishna’s blessings. Happy Janmashtami!

This Janmashtami, let's celebrate the birth of Kanha Ji with lots of joy and happiness. Wishing you and your family a very happy Janmashtami on this auspicious day!

May Krishna fill your home and heart with love, joy, good health, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami!

Krishnashtami 2022: Quotes

“Do everything you have to do, But not with greed, not with ego, Not with lust, not with envy but With love, compassion, humility, and devotion.” Happy Janmashtami!

“A gift is pure when given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return” Jai Shree Krishna!

"Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good." -Bhagwad Gita

"The soul is neither born nor does it die." -Bhagwad Gita

Krishnashtami 2022: Whatsapp/Facebook Status

