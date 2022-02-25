'Lock Upp' To 'The Fame Game': What To Watch This Weekend On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

The weekend is right around the corner and the OTT platforms in India are bubbling with new and exciting content for viewers. From reality shows to web series to movies, one can find any genre they want to watch depending on their mood-setting. The OTT space in India is currently producing fresh and out-of-the-box content for their viewers and audiences. Not just India, but several global filmmakers and actors have been venturing into the world of streaming. From Lock Upp to The Fame Game, here are some shows and movies to watch this weekend.

1. The Fame Game

Release date - February 25

Platform - Netflix

The Fame Game marked Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut and premiered on Netflix this week and has a total of 8 episodes. The show follows the life of a famous actress Anamika Anand who goes missing and the perfect facade that she maintains slowly fades away as police investigate her abduction. The Fame Game also star Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Muskaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran and Suhasini Muley.

2. Lockk Upp

Release date - February 27

Platform - Alt Balaji/ MX Player

Kangana Ranaut is also gearing up for her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s new reality show Lock Upp. As the name suggests, Lock Upp will have 16 celebrities who will be locked up in two prisons for a span of 72 days. So far celebrities like Nisha Rawal, Poonam Pandey, Munawar Faruqui and Babita Phogat have been introduced as the contestant. The audience will have 50% of voting power, however, Ranaut will dominate her position on the show with 50% of voting power all to herself.

3. Vikings: Valhalla

Release date - February 25

Platform - Netflix

Vikings: Valhalla is a sequel to the popular historical drama Vikings that was on the air from 2013-2020. Vikings: Valhalla will take place 100 years after the events of the original series and will tell the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history. The series premiered on Netflix on February 25 with a total of 8 episodes.

4. Peaky Blinders Season 6

Release date - February 27

Platform - Netflix/iPlayer

The sixth and final season of BBC's period crime drama Peaky Blinders will be premiering this week on BBC One and stream on iPlayer in the UK and outside the UK, it will stream on Netflix. Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 is titled 'Black Day' and will be released on Sunday, February 27. The show stars Cillian Murphy as Tom Shelby the head of the Shelby crime family as they seek to make a name for themselves in the aftermath of World War I.

5. Love Hostel

Release date - February 25

Platform - Zee5

Love Hostel is a crime thriller film directed by Shanker Raman and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam Films. The film will shed light on intercaste marriages and honour killing. 'Love Hostel' stars Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a young couple, who must evade a deadly mercenary played by Bobby Deol, who is hired by Jyoti's family to bring her back. The film is scheduled to premiere on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

6. A Thursday

Release date - February 17

Platform - Disney+ Hotstar

A Thursday is a chilling thriller film and tells the story of a teacher who takes 16 children hostage and threatens the police to fulfil her demands. The movie stars Yami Gautam in the lead role along with Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia, Dimple Kapadia and Karanvir Sharma. The film received mixed to positive reviews from critics.

7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4

Release date - February 17- March

Platform - Amazon Prime Video

Season four of the period comedy-drama The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is currently on air and is set in the 1950s and 1960s. The show stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a New York housewife who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy and pursues a career in it. The show has received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@madhuridixitnene