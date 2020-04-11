Lockdown Diaries: Startups Vs Covid-19's Rap 'Knock Down Corona' Is Here To Make Your Day

Amid the testing times due to Coronavirus Pandemic causing a nation-wide lockdown, here is a peppy rap song posted by StartupsVsCovid-19 which is a group of Indian startup founders who are working towards finding solutions in this fight against the deadly virus.

Watch the rap video that will definitely make your day and will also serve as an advisory in the battle against the disease that has taken the world hostage.

(The above article is a part of the Lockdown Diaries series, for which entries can be sent to lockdown@republicworld.com.

