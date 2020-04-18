Celebs share petition on domestic violence in lockdown, Smriti Irani terms it 'fake news'

Reportedly, there has been an increase in the number of domestic violence cases, due to the inability of women to escape their homes amid the national lockdown against COVID-19. Amid the reports, a petition to keep ‘violence prevention services fully operational’ caught the attention on social media. Even celebrities like Sandhya Mridul signed the petition and urged her followers to join.

However, Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani urged them to not spread the ‘fake news’ and added that the services were ‘fully operational.’

Here's the post:

They are fully operational. Kindly do not spread fake news 🙏 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) April 18, 2020

Sandhya, known for work in films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, Page 3, had shared the petition, started by Nipunika Thakur, that was addressed to Smriti Irani. The petition shared a domestic abuse story and quoted figures from the National Commission for Women to point at a two-fold rise, from 116 to 257 across the month of March, the last week being the one in the lockdown. The petition urged for the operationalising of the Services of a Protection Officer, family courts, OSCCs (One Stop Crisis Centers), apart from police support in registering and acting on the complaints and women and child helplines.

The petition had aimed at receiving 5000 signatures, out of which 4704 had already signed.

Taare Zameen Par actor Vipin Sharma was among the others who shared it on Twitter.

Please sign this petition. @smritiirani @NCWIndia @sharmarekha Make domestic violence prevention services fully operational during COVID-19 Lockdown - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/DJlmtX9bg0 via @ChangeOrg_India — Vipin Sharma 🇨🇦🎥🇮🇳 (@sharmamatvipin) April 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the lockdown is set to extend from the earlier April 14 date to May 3, after the number of cases kept increasing at an alarming rate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged all to continue staying at home and maintain social distancing. 480 deaths and 11906 active cases have been reported across the country.

