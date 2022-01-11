Lohri 2022: Creative And Easy Decoration Ideas To Decorate Your Home This Lohri

The auspicious festival of Lohri is celebrated with traditional fervour in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. The festival marks the end of winter as families gather near a bonfire and dance to the famous festival folk songs like Sundar Mundariye Ho to mark the passing of the winter solstice. Children and adults alike engage in kite-flying activities in various parts of Punjab like Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Additionally, the Lohri festival is traditionally celebrated to mark the start of the harvest season in Punjab where women don the traditional attire and perform the folk dance called Giddha. People also distribute the three edibles- jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn associated with Lohri. To celebrate the occasion with zeal and enthusiasm with your loved ones, here are some ideas to decorate your house for the Lohri festival.

Lohri decoration ideas for home

Earthen pots, hand-painted bottles and more

One of the best and cost-effective ways is to fill your house with vibrant and colourful decor and to engage in some DIY activities by using a few materials available at home. Earthen pots painted with watercolours, colourful bangles, hand-painted bottles, pinwheels and more can add life to the decoration.

Scarves or Dupattas

Time to dig into your mother's closet and take out old scarves or dupattas to decorate the house on the occasion of Lohri. The colourful dupattas or scarves can be draped around the poles, hung from the ceiling and also used to cover the tables in the house. You can also opt for beautiful and vibrant phulkari dupattas which are a type of traditional embroidery of Punjab.

Kites

Colourful kites can be a great source of entertainment when they are flying high in the sky. But these colourful pieces of paper can be used to decorate your house for the occasion. Innovatively placing a bunch of kites on the table or sticking them on the wall can add colour to your walls.

Image: PTI/Representative image