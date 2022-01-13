Lohri is a popular festival celebrated in India, primarily in the Punjabi community. Lohri is a mid-winter festival celebrated in regions near the Himalayan mountains where winter is colder than the rest of the subcontinent. It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti, Lohri 2022 will be celebrated on January 13. Here are happy Lohri 2022 wishes, messages, images, quotes and more.

Spread the happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of fun, excitement, and fond-moments. Good morning and Happy Lohri to one and all!

It’s time to dance and play the Punjabi music on the tunes of the drum this Lohri, and share laughter and smile with all. Wake up this morning with a smile and Happy Lohri! READ | Lohri 2022: Creative and easy decoration ideas to decorate your home this Lohri