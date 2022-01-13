Last Updated:

Lohri 2022: Good Morning Lohri Wishes, Quotes, Images, Greetings, GIFs, Status And Pics

Lohri is a popular festival celebrated in India, primarily in the Punjabi community. Get Happy Lohri 2022 good morning wishes, quotes, messages, images & more.

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
good morning happy lohri

Image: Republic World 


Lohri is a popular festival celebrated in India, primarily in the Punjabi community. Lohri is a mid-winter festival celebrated in regions near the Himalayan mountains where winter is colder than the rest of the subcontinent. It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti, Lohri 2022 will be celebrated on January 13. Here are happy Lohri 2022 wishes, messages, images, quotes and more. 

Happy Lohri Good morning wishes 

Good Morning Happy Lohri messages 

  • May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri 2022.

  • In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

  • The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care, May the rhythms keep you always happy this I wish for you on Lohri! Happy Lohri.

  • Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari, Lohri manaun di karo taiyari, Agg de kol saare aao, Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gaao! Happy Lohri to you and your family!

  • In the divine light of happiness, may this Lohri bring positivity and glory to you and your family. Stay blessed and keep shining. Happy Lohri, dear friend!

  • Lohri ke tyohar par apki zindagi jagmagaye aur mehke mehekti faslon jaise. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke pariwar ko ye tyohar. Sending beautiful wishes to you. Happy Lohri.

Happy Lohri Good Morning images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MaYank MahaJan (@mayankm_92)

Image: Republic World 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: lohri 2022, festivals, india
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com