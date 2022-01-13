Quick links:
Image: Republic World
Lohri is a popular festival celebrated in India, primarily in the Punjabi community. Lohri is a mid-winter festival celebrated in regions near the Himalayan mountains where winter is colder than the rest of the subcontinent. It is observed the night before Makar Sankranti, Lohri 2022 will be celebrated on January 13. Here are happy Lohri 2022 wishes, messages, images, quotes and more.
Spread the happiness and peace of Lohri all around. Hope your day is full of fun, excitement, and fond-moments. Good morning and Happy Lohri to one and all!
It’s time to dance and play the Punjabi music on the tunes of the drum this Lohri, and share laughter and smile with all. Wake up this morning with a smile and Happy Lohri!
On this auspicious day of Lohri, I wish you to have all peace and prosperity, Let this festival brings endless happiness to you and your family, Wish you Happy Lohri!
Let’s celebrate this Lohri to the fullest and share the sweetness of love with moongfali, rewri, popcorn, and spread the happiness around. The Happiest Lohri!
We hope this Lohri festival, You get connected with your family and friends, and May God gives you a lot of opportunities for future endeavours. Good morning and Happy Lohri!
We hope the deliciousness of the taste of makki ki roti and Sarson ka saag brings you loads of happiness, success, and prosperity in this auspicious festival. Happy and blessed Lohri!
May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri 2022.
In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.
The sound of dhol is in the air, so dance to beats and share and care, May the rhythms keep you always happy this I wish for you on Lohri! Happy Lohri.
Pher aa gayi bhangre di vaari, Lohri manaun di karo taiyari, Agg de kol saare aao, Sundariye Mundariye jor naal gaao! Happy Lohri to you and your family!
In the divine light of happiness, may this Lohri bring positivity and glory to you and your family. Stay blessed and keep shining. Happy Lohri, dear friend!
Lohri ke tyohar par apki zindagi jagmagaye aur mehke mehekti faslon jaise. Mubarak ho aapko aur aapke pariwar ko ye tyohar. Sending beautiful wishes to you. Happy Lohri.
