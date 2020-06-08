Looney Tunes' Elmer Fudd to hunt 'wabbits' without rifle in new series

The makers of the Looney Tunes have decided that the character of Elmer Fudd will no longer be holding a rifle, a move aimed to curb the rising gun violence in the United States of America. According to reports, the Warner Bros have commissioned a new series of the popular cartoon featuring all the old characters. However, the new series would see Fudd using more “creative ways“ to catch the Bugs Bunny.

In the new series, the hunter would use a scythe, an agricultural tool, instead of rifle in his attempt to catch the ‘wabbit’. However, the makers have said that the popular catchphrase from the show, ‘Shhh. Be vewy, vewy quiet. I’m hunting wabbits” might return. The new move would, however, not affect other depictions of violence in the show such as the use of anvil, booby traps etc.

Looney Tunes is antithesis

Peter Browngardt, show’s executive producer, while speaking to a US media outlet reportedly said that they have “tried to stay true” and maintain continuation to the original show. He further said, in the world where anti-bullying, a global brotherhood has become a norm, Looney Tunes is pretty much “antithesis”

Gun violence in US has risen considerably in the past few years. A few months ago, the state of Washington proposed bans on the sale of “assault weapons” and high capacity magazines as part of a package of gun laws. Governor Jay Inslee has said that the gun-control push is aimed at making it harder for those who want to inflict mass violence upon innocent people. Inslee also added, "If we stop selling high capacity magazines, it will reduce the number of people dying in senseless gun violence every year."

