Maha CM Thackeray Gives Nod For Cinema Halls In Mumbai & Elsewhere To Re-open From Oct 22

Following a meeting with key theatre representatives, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that theatres in Maharashtra will be allowed to function after October 22 in compliance with health norms. The announcement came after the Maharashtra government recently granted permissions for schools and religious places to be opened from October 4 and October 7, respectively. The strict restrictions imposed on theatres in Maharastra due to the prevailing pandemic adversely affected the entertainment industry with several shoots being delayed and films resorting to OTT releases.

Theatres in Mumbai to reopen in October

Key theatre representatives and exhibitors led by led by Dr Jayantilal Gada and Rohit Shetty held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday, September 25 to discuss the reopening of theatres in the state. Along with Chairman and MD of Pen Studios, Jayantilal Gada and renowned director-producer Rohit Shetty, the meeting also included Sanjay Marudhar from Pen Marudhar, Kamal Gianchandani, the President of Multiplex Association of India and CEO of PVR Pictures, CEO of Inox Leisure Ltd - Alok Tandon, Devang Sampat - CEO, Cinepolis India and Thomas Dsouza - Sr. VP Programming, PVR Cinemas.

Following the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray took to his official Twitter handle to announce the reopening of theatres in the state in compliance with health norms. He also confirmed the preparation of a detailed SOP to facilitate the strategic reopen. He wrote,

''Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has announced that cinemas and theaters in the state will be allowed to open after October 22 in compliance with health norms. Work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard and it will be announced soon.''

राज्यातील चित्रपटगृहे आणि नाट्यगृहे २२ ऑक्टोबरनंतर आरोग्याचे नियम पाळून खुली करण्यास परवानगी देण्यात येईल असे मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांनी घोषित केले आहे. यासंदर्भात सविस्तर कार्य पद्धती एसओपी तयार करण्याचे काम सुरू असून ती लवकरच जाहीर करण्यात येईल. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2021

Image:PTI/unsplash/representative image