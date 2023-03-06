Mahesh Babu, AR Rahman, Namrata Shirodkar Attend Sania Mirza's Bash In Hyderabad

Sania Mirza announced her retirement from professional tennis at Dubai Tennis Championship last year. She bid adieu to professional tennis after completing two decades on the court. Now, she hosted her farewell bash which was attend by several celebrities including Mahesh Babu, his wife Namrata Shirodkar and AR Rahman among others. The party was hosted by Sania in Hyderabad after she played her farewell match in the city earlier in the day.

The Oscar-winning singer shared a selfie with the tennis player on his Instagram handle. He sported an all-black look. Sania looked stunning in a black gown. She completed her look with diamond accessories.

AR Rahman also shared another photo where he was seen posing with South superstar Mahesh Babu. The latter looked handsome in a black sweatshirt paired with brown pants. Sharing the photo on Instagram, AR Rahman wrote, "@urstrulymahesh @mirzasaniar celebrations."

Namrata Mahesh Ghattamaneni also graced the celebrations. She opted for a black ensemble.

About Sania Mirza's farewell match

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza played her farewell match at a stadium in Hyderabad on March 5. As a part of the competition, she took part in a few exhibition bouts. Sania's mixed doubles partners Bethaine Mattek-Sands, Rohan Bopanna, and Ivan Dodding took part in her farewell match in honour of the tennis star's retirement.

Celebrities like Dulquer Salman and MC Stan attended the farewell match in the city. Several other prominent personalities including former cricketers Mohammad Azharuddin and Yuvraj Singh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, state ministers KT Rama Rao and Srinivas Goud also cheered for Sania from the stands.