Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru Teaser Out; Fans Can't Keep Calm On Twitter

Others

Mahesh Babu is set to feature in Sarileru Neekevvaru which will release next year. The teaser of the film is now out and fans cannot stop praising it on Twitter

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mahesh Babu

One of Telugu cinema's most popular actors, Mahesh Babu, is set to feature in the upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and Mahesh Babu has also pitched in as a co-producer for the film. The movie is set to release on January 12, 2020, and will also star other famous Telugu actors such as Vijayashanti, Rashmika Mandanna, Aadhi Pinisetty and Prakash Raj. The teaser for the movie was finally released today on November 22, 2019, and fans of Mahesh cannot stop cheering for their favourite star's upcoming film on Twitter.

Read|Telugu Movies: Here Is A List Of Upcoming Films You Must Watch

Fans of Mahesh can not keep calm on Twitter

Above is the teaser for Sarileru Neekevvaru that was shared on Mahesh Babu's own YouTube Channel. The teaser is already trending on Twitter thanks to all the fans of Mahesh who cannot curtail their excitement for the upcoming film. The teaser has also been trending as it has become one of the fastest videos to get over 200k likes. The teaser showcases some of the thrilling action scenes that will be present in the film, as well as a few moments that show Mahesh's acting skills and his character's personality. Below are a few fan reactions to the teaser that were posted on Twitter.

Read|Mahesh Babu’s Nephew Ashok Galla To Debut In Sriram Adittya’s Next?

 

 

Read|Kamal Haasan's Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Raveena Tandon Shower Wishes

Read|Frozen 2: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara To Dub For Baby Elsa
 

 

 

