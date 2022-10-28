Maintenance case: UP court directs Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh to appear before it on Nov 5

A local court has asked the Bhojpuri film actor Pawan Singh to present his side on November 5 in a case filed by his wife for seeking maintenance.

Jyoti Singh had filed a suit in Ballia's family court on April 22 for maintenance under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, her counsel Piyush Singh said on Friday.

The family court judge Ragini Singh had earlier asked the actor to appear on June 2 but he did not turn up on the scheduled date, the counsel said.

Later, he was asked to appear on July 7 and August 1, but he didn't turn up. Now for the fourth time, the court has fixed the date of November 5, the counsel added.

Pawan Singh could not be reached to get his version on the matter.

The actor, a playback singer, music composer, producer, stage performer and media personality is known for his works in Bhojpuri film industry. Jyoti Singh, daughter of Rambabu Singh of Middhi locality of Ballia city, is his second wife whom he married in Ballia on March 6, 2018.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)