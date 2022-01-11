Last Updated:

Makar Sankranti 2022: Easy & Best Designs To Try This Year To Make A Beautiful Rangoli

Touted as one of the most auspicious and celebrated festivals in India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 1 every year. Read on to know more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Makar Sankranti

Image: PTI


Dubbed as one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 every year. It is believed that a Sankranti is a deity who killed a devil named Sankarasur, on the other hand, the festival is dedicated to the sun god. The festival also marks the first day of the Sun's transit into the Zodiac Capricorn which is called Makara.

The festival is named differently depending on the region in which it is being celebrated. Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana call the festival as Poush sôngkrānti, Tamil Nadu calls it Pongal and Punjab celebrates it as Lohri. Makar Sankranti conincides with Bhogi festival in South India. To celebrate this occasion, people decorate their houses with colourful kites, earthen pots, and more. Here are some designs you can try to create a beautiful Rangoli design to add life to your celebration. 

Makar Sankranti Rangoli ideas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Threads (@threads_werindia)

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

As the festival is celebrated in different parts of the country, the rituals and traditions vary from each region. In Punjab, where people celebrate it as Lohri, folks gather near a bonfire and sing and dance to the tunes of the festivals. Women don traditional attires and perform folk dance. On the other hand, kids and adults engage in kite flying activities as the sky is filled with colourful kits in the daytime. 

READ | PM Modi pens poem in Gujarati eulogising Sun on Makar Sankranti

In a few regions, people wake up early in the morning to offer their prayers to the sun god by taking a dip into the Holy Ganges. Delicious delicacies such as pithe-puli and payesh, fresh gur and more. In Maharastra, people celebrate the festival by distributing puran poli and tilachi ladoo to their neighbours. 

READ | Ankita Lokhande's Makar Sankranti video has Sushant link, says 'still get goosebumps'

Image: PTI

READ | Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates Makar Sankranti by flying kite on her rooftop; See video
READ | Jackie Shroff shares a picture on 'Makar Sankranti' urging people to 'Save Birds'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Makar Sankranti, Festivals, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com