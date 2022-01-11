Makar Sankranti 2022: Easy & Best Designs To Try This Year To Make A Beautiful Rangoli

Dubbed as one of the biggest and most celebrated festivals in India, Makar Sankranti is celebrated on January 14 every year. It is believed that a Sankranti is a deity who killed a devil named Sankarasur, on the other hand, the festival is dedicated to the sun god. The festival also marks the first day of the Sun's transit into the Zodiac Capricorn which is called Makara.

The festival is named differently depending on the region in which it is being celebrated. Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Telangana call the festival as Poush sôngkrānti, Tamil Nadu calls it Pongal and Punjab celebrates it as Lohri. Makar Sankranti conincides with Bhogi festival in South India. To celebrate this occasion, people decorate their houses with colourful kites, earthen pots, and more. Here are some designs you can try to create a beautiful Rangoli design to add life to your celebration.

Makar Sankranti Rangoli ideas

How is Makar Sankranti celebrated?

As the festival is celebrated in different parts of the country, the rituals and traditions vary from each region. In Punjab, where people celebrate it as Lohri, folks gather near a bonfire and sing and dance to the tunes of the festivals. Women don traditional attires and perform folk dance. On the other hand, kids and adults engage in kite flying activities as the sky is filled with colourful kits in the daytime.

In a few regions, people wake up early in the morning to offer their prayers to the sun god by taking a dip into the Holy Ganges. Delicious delicacies such as pithe-puli and payesh, fresh gur and more. In Maharastra, people celebrate the festival by distributing puran poli and tilachi ladoo to their neighbours.

