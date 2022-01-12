Makar Sankranti 2022: History, Significance & Celebrations On Makar Sankranti

Quick links:
January marks the termination of the Winter season and the beginning of a new harvest season and this is the time when the entire country is in a festive mood celebrating the harvesting season. As we are inching closer to the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, here we bring you every detail about the history, significance and celebrations of Makar Sankranti. This year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on the 14th of January.
Makar Sakranti is also known as Uttarayan and it has its own historical and religious significance in India. This festival is celebrated to worship Surya Devta or Sun god. Farmers across India pay their gratitude to the Sun god and take a dip in the holy river of Ganga and wish for a good crop. As per popular belief's Sankranti was a deity, who killed an evil spirit called Sankarasur. In India, it is a date when the sun starts to move towards the north, as, before Makar Sankranti, the sun was radiating on the southern half of the globe. The Hindus trust this period to be the Uttarayan or the time of auspiciousness.
It is known by different names in different states of India like in Punjab and parts of Haryana people celebrate Makar Sankranti as Lohri. In Tamil Nadu, people celebrate it as Pongal. On this day we clean and decorate our houses to bring in prosperity. Besides, food plays a major role during Makar Sankranti.
