Makar Sankranti 2022: History, Significance & Celebrations On Makar Sankranti

January marks the termination of the Winter season and the beginning of a new harvest season and this is the time when the entire country is in a festive mood celebrating the harvesting season. As we are inching closer to the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, here we bring you every detail about the history, significance and celebrations of Makar Sankranti. This year Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on the 14th of January.

History and Significance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sakranti is also known as Uttarayan and it has its own historical and religious significance in India. This festival is celebrated to worship Surya Devta or Sun god. Farmers across India pay their gratitude to the Sun god and take a dip in the holy river of Ganga and wish for a good crop. As per popular belief's Sankranti was a deity, who killed an evil spirit called Sankarasur. In India, it is a date when the sun starts to move towards the north, as, before Makar Sankranti, the sun was radiating on the southern half of the globe. The Hindus trust this period to be the Uttarayan or the time of auspiciousness.

Makar Sankranti celebrations across Nation

It is known by different names in different states of India like in Punjab and parts of Haryana people celebrate Makar Sankranti as Lohri. In Tamil Nadu, people celebrate it as Pongal. On this day we clean and decorate our houses to bring in prosperity. Besides, food plays a major role during Makar Sankranti.

In Punjab one day before Makar Sankranti, Lohri is celebrated with enthusiasm. At night, people gather around the bonfire and throw til, puffed rice & popcorns into the flames of the fire. And they pray for prosperity, health and wealth.

In Tamil Nadu, the harvesting of rice and sugarcane is done during this time. The vibrant occasion of Pongal continues for 4 days starting from 14 January and during these days people paint their shelters, decorate cattle and also carry out religious processions.

In Bihar, the Makar Sankranti festival is known as Khichdi. On this day, donating urad, rice, gold, woollen clothes, blankets, etc. has its own importance and people prepare khichdi with newly harvested rice and dal to mark this auspicious day.

People in Maharashtra prepare Puran Poli and tilachi ladoo (til ladoo) and distribute them among friends and family.

In Gujarat, Makar Sankranti is all about flying colourful kites and enjoying delicacies prepared with til and jaggery.

In Bengal, people make pithe-puli (sweet dish) and payesh (kheer) with newly harvested rice and fresh jaggery and milk.

Image: Shutterstock