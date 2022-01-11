Makar Sankranti 2022: Simple Tips And Tricks For Making Greeting Cards At Home

Makar Sankranti is celebrated all over India and is considered as the transition day of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn on its celestial path. On Makar Sankranti, the Sun god is worshipped along with Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi throughout India. Makar Sankranti is observed with social festivities such as colourful decorations, rural children going house to house, singing and asking for treats in some areas, melas (fairs), dances, kite flying, bonfires and feasts. This Makar Sankranti surprise your family and friends and gift them customized Makar Sankranti greeting cards. Get ideas and designs for Makar Sankranti greeting cards here.

How to make Makar Sankranti greeting cards?

The festivities associated with Makar Sankranti are known by various names like Maghi in Punjab, Maghi Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Sakraat in Haryana, Sukarat in central India, and Pongal in Tamil Nadu. Here are some ideas and designs for Makar Sankranti greeting cards.

Makar Sankranti 2022 date, time signatures and more

Makar Sankranti is set by the solar cycle and corresponds to the exact time astronomical event of Sun Entering in Capricorn sign and is observed on a day that usually falls on 14 January of the Gregorian calendar, but on 15 January in Leap Years. Makar Sankranti 2022 will be celebrated on January 14.

Significance

Every year Makar Sankranti is celebrated in the month of January. This festival is dedicated to the Hindu religious sun god Surya. This significance of Surya is traceable to the Vedic texts, particularly the Gayatri Mantra, a sacred hymn of Hinduism found in its scripture named the Rigveda. Makara Sankranti is regarded as important for spiritual practices and accordingly, people take a holy dip in rivers, especially Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri. The bathing is believed to result in merit or absolution of past sins.

According to Hindu scriptures, on the day of Makar Sankranti, Lord Vishnu defeated the terror wreaked by demons by severing their heads and burying them under a mountain, symbolizing the end of negativities whilst giving way to righteousness and good intentions to live well and prosper.

Celebrations

The festival is celebrated by making traditional sweets from sesame and jaggery. This type of sweet is symbolizes being together in peace and joy, despite the differences between individuals. It is also believed that consuming sesame can help a person with inner purification. Kids and youth fly kites and lanterns on this day, hence the festival is known as Kite Festival.

Image: Pixabay