Malayalam Stars Who Are Born To Talented Mollywood Actors; Read Here

The Malayalam film industry has a lot of star kids who have reportedly made it big on their own. Some of them have even established their career without any support from their star parents. Here is a list of such star kids of Malayalam actors:

Dulquer Salman

Son of Malayalam actor and Superstar Mammootty, Dulquer Salman made his debut with the 2012 film, Second Show. He also starred in Usthad Hotel that year. In the same year, Dulquer also received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Since then he has gone on to become a popular Mollywood name. In 2019, he also made his Bollywood with The Zoya Factor which also starred Sonam Kapoor in the role of Zoya.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran is the youngest son of late Malayalam actor Sukumaran and Mallika. He is also the younger brother of Indrajith Sukumaran. Prithviraj has gone on to become an established Mollywood actor and has also been dubbed as a superstar. He is also the youngest person to receive the Kerala State Award for Best Actor in 2006 for the film Vasthavam. Prithviraj had made his Bollywood debut in Aiyyaa cast opposite actor Rani Mukerji. Unfortunately, the film reportedly tanked at the box-office.

Indrajith Sukumaran

The eldest son of the late Sukuramaran, Indrajith made his film debut around the same time as his younger brother, Prithviraj. Although he reportedly did not start his career with successful films, he eventually found success for playing exciting and unique characters becoming one of the popular Malayalam actors. He reportedly received his breakthrough with the role of the evil cop in the 2002’s hit release Meesa Madhavan. He is also known to handle comedy well. Besides playing a hero, Indrajith is also known in Mollywood for his villainous roles.

Vineeth Sreenivasan

Vineeth Srinivasan is the son of Malayalam actor, Sreenivasan. Vineeth is not just an actor but also a singer, director, producer and screenwriter. He made his Mollywood directorial debut with Malarvadi Arts Club which was reportedly lauded by critics for its fresh narrative. He later made his acting debut with Cycle along with Vinu Mohan. Although the movie reportedly did not do well, Vineeth’s acting was highly lauded. He then went on to star in Makante Achan where he played the son to real-life father, Sreenivasan and has gone on to become one of the most successful personalities in the Malayalam industry.

