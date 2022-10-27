Maniesh Paul's Son Yuvann Meets 'cricketing Hero' Virat Kohli; Actor Pens Thankyou Note

Maniesh Paul shared that his son Yuvann recently met his 'cricketing hero' Virat Kohli and had a 'sparkle in his eyes' after seeing the cricketer. In an emotional note on social media, Maniesh revealed that he and Virat were shooting together when Yuvann decided to come over, further adding that his son is glued to the screen when Virat's playing. Paul also detailed that the kid was rooting relentlessly for his favourite sportsperson during the recent India Vs Pakistan match. The JugJugg Jeeyo actor thanked Kohli for his humility and warmth, calling him an inspiration for generations to come.

Maniesh Paul's son Yuvann meets his 'cricketing hero' Virat Kohli

Taking to his Instagram handle, Maniesh Paul shared a picture of him and Yuvann posing with Virat. In the caption, he wrote, "This was a very special day for Yuvann,my son….he loves Virat…when he got to know that I was shooting with him, he left his football class and came running to meet him…I could see the sparkle in this eyes the moment he saw Virat."

The note continued, "Thanks @virat.kohli my brother, for the warmth …Yuvann will remember this first meeting with his cricketing hero, forever…he is glued to the matches when you are playing even more now. Loved the way he was cheering during the India- Pakistan match. That’s your effect, Virat!!! Stay blessed and keep inspiring the generations to come."

Virat Kohli has received overwhelming love from people across the country for his amazing performance in India's match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022. Anushka Sharma hailed her husband following the match via a note on Instagram. "You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind-boggling," she mentioned and later added, "So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @MANIESHPAUL)