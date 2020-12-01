Milind Soman Calls On West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar; Shares Pic

Milind Soman who is currently in Darjeeling met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and shared a picture on his social media. "Chatting with H.E Governor of West Bengal @jdhankhar1 about the ways of the world thank you sir for an insightful and fun conversation," Soman wrote.

Milind Soman recently gave a glance at his 21km trek from Sandakphu, the highest point in West Bengal at almost 12000ft. The fitness enthusiast shared a picture from his trekking while jumping in the air and enjoying the beautiful sunrise and picturesque landscape. The picture also showed the amazing snow-capped mountains along with the breathtaking view of Everest which is sure to leave his fans mesmerized.

Milind Soman on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Milind Soman is set to feature in the series Paurashpur. The former supermodel had shared his look with long hair, a nose ring and traditional jewellery on his forehead.

He had been shooting for the show in Karjat, near Mumbai and was excited to share more. The series also stars Shaheer Sheikh and Shilpa Shinde.

