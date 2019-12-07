Miss Universe 2019: This Girl From Lucknow Will Represent India

The 68th edition of Miss Universe is around the corner. The Miss Universe 2019 competition will be held on December 8, 2019. The race among 90 contestants will start at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States. The current holder of Miss Diva Universe 2019, Vartika Singh will represent India in the competition. Before the competition starts, here is all you need to know about Vartika.

Vartika holds a master's degree in Public Health from the University of Lucknow. Reportedly, she started her journey in 2014. Singh participated in the Miss Diva 2014 pageant and was placed in the top 7. She was crowned at the 52nd edition of the Femina Miss Grand India 2015. In the same year, she represented India at Miss Grand International 2015 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Vartika, who was the second runner up of Miss Grand International 2015, was also ranked among the hottest women of India in 2016 by a leading international magazine. The model also competed in the Kingfisher Model Hunt contest in 2017. Reportedly, her opting for a career in the world of beauty was a big shock for her parents. In an interview with a leading daily, she revealed that her parents were not aware of the same and got to know from a newspaper.

Apart from being a part of a health-based government project in association with the World Bank, she founded an NGO called Pure Humans. She has been also working with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to create awareness and educate about tuberculosis. Vartika has also been working with the Smile Train Organisation in India to provide aid and treatment to children born with cleft lip and cleft palate.

