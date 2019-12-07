The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Miss Universe 2019: List Of Contestants To Compete For The Coveted Title

Others

Miss Universe 2019 contestants are ready to compete for the coveted title. The competition will be held in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8. Read more.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
miss universe 2019

Miss Universe 2019 pageant will be held on December 8 in Atlanta Georgia. The pageant will be contested among 90 ladies from across the globe. Read on to know the entire contestant list of Miss Universe 2019.

Miss Universe 2019 contestant list

Every year, the Miss Universe pageant takes place towards the end of the year. This year, 90 women are competing to win the coveted title. These women will be participating in various fashion and showcase segments. The contestants will also face a Q&A round with the judges. The Miss Universe 2019 will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Georgia this year on December 8. Check out the contestant list for Miss Universe 2019 here. 

Also read | Sushmita Sen: Top Unmissable Looks Of The Former Miss Universe

  1. Albania: Cindy Marina

  2. Angola: Salett Miguel

  3. Argentina: Mariana Jesica Varela

  4. Armenia: Dayana Davtyan

  5. Aruba: Danna Garcia

  6. Australia: Priya Serrao

  7. The Bahamas: Tarea Sturrup

  8. Bangladesh: Shirin Akter Shela

  9. Barbados: Shanel Ifill

  10. Belgium: Angeline Flor Pua

  11. Belize: Destinee Arnold

  12. Bolivia: Fabiana Hurtado

  13. Brazil: Julia Horta

  14. The British Virgin Islands: Bria Smith

  15. Bulgaria: Lora Asenova

  16. Cambodia: Somnang Alyna

  17. Canada: Alyssa Boston

  18. The Cayman Islands: Kadejah Bodden

  19. Chile: Geraldine Gonzalez

  20. China: Zhu Xin

  21. Colombia: Gabriela Tafur Nader

  22. Costa Rica: Paola Chacón Fuentes

  23. Croatia: Mia Rkman

  24. Curacao: Kyrsha Attaf

  25. Czech Republic: Barbora Hodačová

  26. Denmark: Katja Stokholm

  27. Dominican Republic: Clauvid Daly

  28. Ecuador: Cristina Hidalgo

  29. Egypt: Diana Hamed

  30. El Salvador: Zuleika Soler

  31. Equatorial Guinea: Serafina Nchama

  32. Finland: Anni Harjunpää

  33. France: Maëva Coucke

  34. Georgia: Tako Adamia

  35. Germany: Miriam Rautert

  36. Great Britain: Emma Victoria Jenkins

  37. Guam: Sissie Luo

  38. Haiti: Gabriela Clesca Vallejo

  39. Honduras: Rosemery Arauz

  40. Iceland: Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir

  41. India: Vartika Singh

  42. Indonesia: Frederika Cull

  43. Ireland: Fionnghuala O'Reilly

  44. Israel: Sella Sharlin

  45. Italy: Sofia Marilú Trimarco

  46. Jamaica: Iana Tickle Garcia

  47. Japan: Ako Kamo

  48. Kazakhstan: Alfiya Yersaiyn

  49. Kenya: Stacy Michuki

  50. Korea: Lee Yeon Ju

  51. Kosovo: Fatbardha Hoxha

  52. Laos: Vichitta Phonevilay

  53. Lithuania: Paulita Baltrušaitytė

  54. Malaysia: Shweta Sekhon

  55. Malta: Teresa Ruglio

  56. Mauritius: Ornella Lafleche

  57. Mexico: Sofía Aragón

  58. Mongolia: Gunzaya Bat-Erden

  59. Myanmar: Swe Zin Htet

  60. Namibia: Nadja Breytenbach

  61. Nepal: Pradeepta Adhikari

  62. The Netherlands: Sharon Pieksma

  63. New Zealand: Diamond Langi

  64. Nicaragua: Inés López

  65. Nigeria: Olutosin Araromi

  66. Norway: Helene Abildsnes

  67. Panama: Mehr Eliezer

  68. Paraguay: Ketlin Lottermann

  69. Peru: Kelin Rivera

  70. The Philippines: Gazini Ganados

  71. Poland: Olga Bulawa

  72. Portugal: Sylvie Silva

  73. Puerto Rico: Madison Anderson

  74. Romania: Dorina Chihaia

  75. Saint Lucia: Bebiana Mangal

  76. Sierra Leone: Marie Esther Bangura

  77. Singapore: Mohanaprabha Selvam

  78. Slovak Republic: Laura Longauerová

  79. South Africa: Zozibini Tunzi

  80. Spain: Natalie Ortega

  81. Sweden: Lina Ljungberg

  82. Tanzania: Shubila Stanton

  83. Thailand: Paweensuda Drouin

  84. Turkey: Bilgi Aydogmus

  85. Ukraine: Anastasiia Subbota

  86. Uruguay: Fiona Tenuta Vanerio

  87. US Virgin Islands: Andrea Piecuch

  88. USA: Cheslie Kryst

  89. Venezuela: Thalia Olvino

  90. Vietnam: Hoàng Thùy

Also read | Indian Woman Crowned Miss Universe Australia

Also read | WATCH: "They Were Going To Throw Stones At Me", Says Uber Driver Tarakh Debnath Narrating The Attack On Him And Former Miss Universe India Ushoshi Sengupta In Kolkata

Also read | First Transgender Contestant At Miss Universe: Miss Spain Angela Ponce Is Breaking All Barriers

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG