Miss Universe 2019: List Of Contestants To Compete For The Coveted Title

Miss Universe 2019 pageant will be held on December 8 in Atlanta Georgia. The pageant will be contested among 90 ladies from across the globe. Read on to know the entire contestant list of Miss Universe 2019.

Miss Universe 2019 contestant list

Every year, the Miss Universe pageant takes place towards the end of the year. This year, 90 women are competing to win the coveted title. These women will be participating in various fashion and showcase segments. The contestants will also face a Q&A round with the judges. The Miss Universe 2019 will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Georgia this year on December 8. Check out the contestant list for Miss Universe 2019 here.

Also read | Sushmita Sen: Top Unmissable Looks Of The Former Miss Universe

Albania: Cindy Marina Angola: Salett Miguel Argentina: Mariana Jesica Varela Armenia: Dayana Davtyan Aruba: Danna Garcia Australia: Priya Serrao The Bahamas: Tarea Sturrup Bangladesh: Shirin Akter Shela Barbados: Shanel Ifill Belgium: Angeline Flor Pua Belize: Destinee Arnold Bolivia: Fabiana Hurtado Brazil: Julia Horta The British Virgin Islands: Bria Smith Bulgaria: Lora Asenova Cambodia: Somnang Alyna Canada: Alyssa Boston The Cayman Islands: Kadejah Bodden Chile: Geraldine Gonzalez China: Zhu Xin Colombia: Gabriela Tafur Nader Costa Rica: Paola Chacón Fuentes Croatia: Mia Rkman Curacao: Kyrsha Attaf Czech Republic: Barbora Hodačová Denmark: Katja Stokholm Dominican Republic: Clauvid Daly Ecuador: Cristina Hidalgo Egypt: Diana Hamed El Salvador: Zuleika Soler Equatorial Guinea: Serafina Nchama Finland: Anni Harjunpää France: Maëva Coucke Georgia: Tako Adamia Germany: Miriam Rautert Great Britain: Emma Victoria Jenkins Guam: Sissie Luo Haiti: Gabriela Clesca Vallejo Honduras: Rosemery Arauz Iceland: Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir India: Vartika Singh Indonesia: Frederika Cull Ireland: Fionnghuala O'Reilly Israel: Sella Sharlin Italy: Sofia Marilú Trimarco Jamaica: Iana Tickle Garcia Japan: Ako Kamo Kazakhstan: Alfiya Yersaiyn Kenya: Stacy Michuki Korea: Lee Yeon Ju Kosovo: Fatbardha Hoxha Laos: Vichitta Phonevilay Lithuania: Paulita Baltrušaitytė Malaysia: Shweta Sekhon Malta: Teresa Ruglio Mauritius: Ornella Lafleche Mexico: Sofía Aragón Mongolia: Gunzaya Bat-Erden Myanmar: Swe Zin Htet Namibia: Nadja Breytenbach Nepal: Pradeepta Adhikari The Netherlands: Sharon Pieksma New Zealand: Diamond Langi Nicaragua: Inés López Nigeria: Olutosin Araromi Norway: Helene Abildsnes Panama: Mehr Eliezer Paraguay: Ketlin Lottermann Peru: Kelin Rivera The Philippines: Gazini Ganados Poland: Olga Bulawa Portugal: Sylvie Silva Puerto Rico: Madison Anderson Romania: Dorina Chihaia Saint Lucia: Bebiana Mangal Sierra Leone: Marie Esther Bangura Singapore: Mohanaprabha Selvam Slovak Republic: Laura Longauerová South Africa: Zozibini Tunzi Spain: Natalie Ortega Sweden: Lina Ljungberg Tanzania: Shubila Stanton Thailand: Paweensuda Drouin Turkey: Bilgi Aydogmus Ukraine: Anastasiia Subbota Uruguay: Fiona Tenuta Vanerio US Virgin Islands: Andrea Piecuch USA: Cheslie Kryst Venezuela: Thalia Olvino Vietnam: Hoàng Thùy

Also read | Indian Woman Crowned Miss Universe Australia

Also read | WATCH: "They Were Going To Throw Stones At Me", Says Uber Driver Tarakh Debnath Narrating The Attack On Him And Former Miss Universe India Ushoshi Sengupta In Kolkata

Also read | First Transgender Contestant At Miss Universe: Miss Spain Angela Ponce Is Breaking All Barriers

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.