Miss Universe 2019: List Of Contestants To Compete For The Coveted Title

Miss Universe 2019 pageant will be held on December 8 in Atlanta Georgia. The pageant will be contested among 90 ladies from across the globe. Read on to know the entire contestant list of Miss Universe 2019.
Miss Universe 2019 contestant list
Every year, the Miss Universe pageant takes place towards the end of the year. This year, 90 women are competing to win the coveted title. These women will be participating in various fashion and showcase segments. The contestants will also face a Q&A round with the judges. The Miss Universe 2019 will be held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta Georgia this year on December 8. Check out the contestant list for Miss Universe 2019 here.
Albania: Cindy Marina
Angola: Salett Miguel
Argentina: Mariana Jesica Varela
Armenia: Dayana Davtyan
Aruba: Danna Garcia
Australia: Priya Serrao
The Bahamas: Tarea Sturrup
Bangladesh: Shirin Akter Shela
Barbados: Shanel Ifill
Belgium: Angeline Flor Pua
Belize: Destinee Arnold
Bolivia: Fabiana Hurtado
Brazil: Julia Horta
The British Virgin Islands: Bria Smith
Bulgaria: Lora Asenova
Cambodia: Somnang Alyna
Canada: Alyssa Boston
The Cayman Islands: Kadejah Bodden
Chile: Geraldine Gonzalez
China: Zhu Xin
Colombia: Gabriela Tafur Nader
Costa Rica: Paola Chacón Fuentes
Croatia: Mia Rkman
Curacao: Kyrsha Attaf
Czech Republic: Barbora Hodačová
Denmark: Katja Stokholm
Dominican Republic: Clauvid Daly
Ecuador: Cristina Hidalgo
Egypt: Diana Hamed
El Salvador: Zuleika Soler
Equatorial Guinea: Serafina Nchama
Finland: Anni Harjunpää
France: Maëva Coucke
Georgia: Tako Adamia
Germany: Miriam Rautert
Great Britain: Emma Victoria Jenkins
Guam: Sissie Luo
Haiti: Gabriela Clesca Vallejo
Honduras: Rosemery Arauz
Iceland: Birta Abiba Þórhallsdóttir
India: Vartika Singh
Indonesia: Frederika Cull
Ireland: Fionnghuala O'Reilly
Israel: Sella Sharlin
Italy: Sofia Marilú Trimarco
Jamaica: Iana Tickle Garcia
Japan: Ako Kamo
Kazakhstan: Alfiya Yersaiyn
Kenya: Stacy Michuki
Korea: Lee Yeon Ju
Kosovo: Fatbardha Hoxha
Laos: Vichitta Phonevilay
Lithuania: Paulita Baltrušaitytė
Malaysia: Shweta Sekhon
Malta: Teresa Ruglio
Mauritius: Ornella Lafleche
Mexico: Sofía Aragón
Mongolia: Gunzaya Bat-Erden
Myanmar: Swe Zin Htet
Namibia: Nadja Breytenbach
Nepal: Pradeepta Adhikari
The Netherlands: Sharon Pieksma
New Zealand: Diamond Langi
Nicaragua: Inés López
Nigeria: Olutosin Araromi
Norway: Helene Abildsnes
Panama: Mehr Eliezer
Paraguay: Ketlin Lottermann
Peru: Kelin Rivera
The Philippines: Gazini Ganados
Poland: Olga Bulawa
Portugal: Sylvie Silva
Puerto Rico: Madison Anderson
Romania: Dorina Chihaia
Saint Lucia: Bebiana Mangal
Sierra Leone: Marie Esther Bangura
Singapore: Mohanaprabha Selvam
Slovak Republic: Laura Longauerová
South Africa: Zozibini Tunzi
Spain: Natalie Ortega
Sweden: Lina Ljungberg
Tanzania: Shubila Stanton
Thailand: Paweensuda Drouin
Turkey: Bilgi Aydogmus
Ukraine: Anastasiia Subbota
Uruguay: Fiona Tenuta Vanerio
US Virgin Islands: Andrea Piecuch
USA: Cheslie Kryst
Venezuela: Thalia Olvino
Vietnam: Hoàng Thùy
