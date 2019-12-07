Miss Universe 2019: Everything You Need To Know About The Pageant This Year

This year, contestants from more than 90 countries across the globe are all set to compete with each other for the title of Miss Universe 2019 in a three-hour show which will be broadcasted on Sunday, December 8, from Atlanta's Tyler Perry Studios. The televised broadcast of the show will air on both Fox and Telemundo live from the venue. For users who would not be able to watch the televised broadcast can stream the live broadcast of the show on Fox's website and also on Miss universe's official website to stream it and watch it online on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming devices. The viewers can tune in at 8 p.m. EST for watching the live telecast of the show from the 330-acre venue with 12 soundstages.

Also Read | Sushmita Sen: Top Unmissable Looks Of The Former Miss Universe

The event will be hosted by well-known comedian and host Steve Harvey as the contestants compete with each other in various competitions like the swimsuit to the personal statement and the long-standing evening gown categories. Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray will host the back-to-back Preliminary and National Costume Competition tonight at 8 p.m. ET which will be broadcasted on missuniverse.com.

Also Read | Indian Woman Crowned Miss Universe Australia

Catriona along with the luxury jewellery designer Pascal Mouawad earlier this week unveiled the crown for this year's pageant in Atlanta. According to the reports, the crown is made with 18-karat gold and more than 1,770 diamonds, with a 62.83-carat golden canary diamond at its centre.

Also Read | 'Last Night Absolutely Shook Me': Former Miss Universe India Ushoshi Sengupta Shares A Harrowing Account Of Being Harassed By Group Of Boys In Kolkata; 7 Arrested

Check out the glimpse of the National Costume category below:

Also Read | Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen Had This To Say To 2018 Pageant Winner Catriona Gray

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.