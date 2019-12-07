Miss Universe 2019: All You Need To Know About The Bikini Contest

The Miss Universe 2019 saw all the lovely contestants participate in the preliminary bikini round which took place on December 6, 2019. The final Miss Universe contest will see any one of these beautiful ladies being crowned with the coveted title. But before that, they put on their gorgeous swimsuit and sashayed on the ramp looking at their sultry best. The Miss Universe competition this year has Cheslie Kryst representing the United States. She hails from North Carolina and won the title of Miss USA in June earlier this year. She managed to impress the attendees reportedly with her stunning physique and confident walk.

Also Read: Sushmita Sen: Top Unmissable Looks Of The Former Miss Universe

The Miss Universe 2019 contest will be hosted by Steve Harvey

Cheslie's bikini was complimented with a long yellow cape which definitely made her stand out amongst all the other contestants. Miss Italy Sofia Marilo Trimarco also enticed the viewers with her animal printed bikini. Another contestant who reportedly made heads turn was Miss Japan Ako Kamo who looked exquisite in her striped bikini and red cape which she complimented with her sleek hair as well as bold makeup. The Miss Universe 2019 will be held in the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. It will take place on December 8, 2019, at 7:00 pm. The event will be hosted by Steve Harvey.

Also Read: Indian Woman Crowned Miss Universe Australia

Miss France Maeva Couke fell down on the ramp

The event will be airing on FOX. The talented panellists of the occasion will include Bozoma 'Boz' Saint John, Gaby Espino, Sazan Hendrix, Cara Mund, Paulina Vega, Crystle Vega and Riyo Mori. However, according to media reports, many contestants experienced falls in the swimsuit preliminary contest. The bikini contest was held at the Atlanta Mariott Marquis in Georgia, USA. One of the contestants who fell down on the stage was Miss France Maeva Couke. She fell down on the ramp due to the slippery stage. However, the audience also cheered for her as she recovered from her fall in a very sporting manner. Shweta Shekon, Miss Malaysia also fell down on the stage. However, she too got up and finished off her walk with confidence and grace.

Also Read: WATCH: "They Were Going To Throw Stones At Me", Says Uber Driver Tarakh Debnath Narrating The Attack On Him And Former Miss Universe India Ushoshi Sengupta In Kolkata

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.