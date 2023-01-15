Miss Universe 2022: USA's R'Bonney Gabriel Wins The Title

USA's R'Bonney Gabriel, 28, is crowned as the 71st Miss Universe on Sunday. The beauty pageant took place at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Miss Universe 2022 Harnaaz Sandhu crowned the new Miss Universe.

Venezuela's Amanda Dudamel (23) and Dominican Republic's Andreína Martínez (25) became the first and second runner up, respectively.

The other countries that were shortlisted in the top 5 were Puerto Rico and Curacao.

Check out the video below:

The top 3 contestants gave a speech on how they would lead as Miss Universe. Their question was, "If you win Miss Universe, how will you work to demonstrate this is an empowering and progressive organization?"

Here is what the new Miss Universe had to say:

USA's top 3 answer!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/i7Ol0mPGFc — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023

Before announcing the new Miss Universe, the top 3 contestants took the stage for their final walk.

Check out the new Miss Universe lighting up the stage with her final walk:

USA takes the stage!!

The 71st #MISSUNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/dxWiNYDwlw — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023



Jeannie Mai Jenkins and former Miss Universe and reality star Olivia Culpo were the host for the grand event. The judges included Big Freedia, Ximena Navarrete, Mara Martin, Wendy Fitzwilliam, Emily Austin, Olivia Quido, Myrka Dellanos, Sweta Patel, Kathleen Ventrella, and Olivia Jordan.

Over 80 Countries competed for the Miss Universe crown

Over 80 countries competed for the crown this year. However, only 16 countries - Spain, Colombia, Venezuela, India, Curacao, Trinidad, Tobago, Peru, Canada, Portugal, South Africa, Laos, Dominican Republic, Australia, Hait and Puerto Rico made it to the top 16.

Divita Rai, a 25-year-old Indian architect, and model represented India at the Miss Universe 2023 beauty pageant. She made it to the top 16 list but couldn't be in the top 5.

Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, a media businesswoman in Thailand, recently acquired the Miss Universe organization from IMG through her business - JKN Global Group. Additionally, an all-female leadership team now oversees Miss Universe - the oldest and most renowned international competition.