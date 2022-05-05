It is that time of the year when you appreciate your mother for bringing you into this world and nurturing you. The bond between a mom and her child is something that is cherished for eternity and one day is surely not enough to celebrate motherhood. However, every year, a day is specially marked for mothers all across the globe to pay homage to their hard work in fulfilling their duties with no wages and no holidays.

It is believed that a mother is an epitome of love, generosity, and sacrifice who endures all the hardships and works for 365 days non-stop to provide solace to their children. To celebrate their commendable strength and selfless care, Mother's Day is a special occasion to honour their efforts. Now, as Mother's Day is just around the corner, here we have curated everything that you need to know about Mother's Day 2022 date, history and significance.

When is Mother's Day 2022?

Every year Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday of the fifth month, May. Hence, this year the special day will fall on May 8, 2022.

Mother's Day history and significance

Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908 when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Anna Jarvis' campaign to make Mother's Day a recognised holiday in the United States began back in 1905, the year her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, died. She had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War and created Mother's Day Work Clubs to address public health issues. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother by continuing the work she started. Hence she took it on herself to create a special day for mothers all around the world. Almost two decades later, in 1941, it was Woodrow Wilson who designated the second Sunday in the month of May as a national holiday to honour mothers.

Image: Pixabay