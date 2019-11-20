MP Nusrat Jahan Back From Hospital, Thanks Well-wishers, Says 'will Attend Winter Session'

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathlessness, posted a thank you message for her fans and well-wishers after she was discharged on Tuesday. "With all your love and blessings I am feeling absolutely fine and better, '' the Bashirhat MP said in the video posted on Twitter.

Jahan who is an MP from Basirhat constituency was not able to attend the on-going winter session which began from Monday, owing to ill health. However, she assured that she will visit her constituency soon and also attend the winter session of the Parliament.

Asthma attack due to dust and mud

The Trinamool MP was rushed to Apollo Gleneagles Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday at around 9:30 pm after she reportedly complained of breathlessness. Initial news suggested it to be a case of medicine overdose which was quashed by Nusrat Jahan's spokesperson.

"Nusrat has a history of asthma and uses an inhaler. On Sunday night, she had to be admitted to Apollo after she complained of breathlessness and the inhaler could not give her respite. Nusrat Jahan was under observation, she is doing fine now,'' Abhishek Mazumdar, spokesperson of the MP said. Refuting reports of a medicine overdose as 'baseless', Majumdar said, "She will be back in action and will attend the winter session of the Parliament soon.''

According to sources, Nusrat's husband Nikhil Jain was in the hospital since Sunday night. On Sunday, the couple had celebrated Jain's birthday, and Nusrat had posted a photo of their celebrations on the social networking site, Instagram.

Nusrat Jahan who has been an extremely popular Bengali film actress ventured into politics in 2019 and contested the 2019 General Elections from Basirhat in Bengal as a Trinamool Congress candidate. Nusrat had defeated her nearest rival BJP’s Sayantan Ghosh by 3,50,369 votes.

