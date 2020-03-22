WATCH: Mukesh Ambani gives shoutout to warriors of COVID-19 fight from his residence

The nation united following the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against COVID-19. Not just isolating themselves, as per the Janta Curfew, they also came out in the evening, by clapping, ringing bells and other objects to honour the essential services workers like doctors, nurses, police and others.

Even Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani did so. Ambani, one of the richest persons in the world, rang the bell on the terrace of his residence, Antilla, in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, he rang the bell in the way schools used to be dispersed earlier.

The other members of his family, and other employees too were spotted in the video, which offered a rare view from one of the richest houses of the country.

Earlier in the day, the who’s who of Bollywood had also come together on their balconies, windows and terrace to honour those battling COVID-19. Some clapped, some banged utensils and some even played musical instruments.

Another star family, Bachchans, had gathered on the terrace of their bungalow. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Navya Naveli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, were spotted.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan and his family, Janhvi Kapoor and her family, Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut and her family, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Kapil Sharma, among others posted videos on social media.

The number of coronavirus/COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 345, as per officials. Seven deaths too have been reported.

