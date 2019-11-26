Natasha Poonawalla: Times When The Fashionista Rocked Pantsuit Look

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian philanthropist, a socialite and a fashionista. She is a known face in the Bollywood industry and is good friends with most of the celebrities. Natasha Poonawalla was also seen on the cover of a fashion magazine, posing alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, among others. She also attends most of the posh parties in Bollywood and was recently seen carpooling with Katy Perry who was in India for her concert. Natasha has walked the red carpet of many prestigious events including the Met Gala. Here are some of the most fashionable pantsuit looks sported by her.

Natasha Poonawalla in pantsuits

Natasha Poonawalla wore a baby pink coloured pantsuit and nailed the look to perfection. She wore a white coloured shirt underneath and accessorised with a pair of dark coloured goggles. She left her hair open in soft waves and sported a pair of striped high heels to complement the attire.

According to the fans of Natasha Poonawalla, she nailed the formal look to perfection. Sporting a white coloured pantsuit and a black coloured shirt, the fashionista made netizens go gaga over her attire. Natasha tied her hair back in a half-up-half-down hairstyle and completed the look with a pair of cool glasses.

Here, she is seen wearing an Alexander McQueen designed pantsuit. The pantsuit consisted of a tailored tuxedo jacket in black wool-silk with rose silk satin duchess draped sleeves in pink. She wore the jacket with a pair of slender wool silk tuxedo trousers.

The post sees Natasha Poonawalla in a stunning patterned pantsuit. She wore a white coloured shirt underneath and carried a contrasting blue coloured purse. She set a fashion trend by ditching her heels and opting for a pair of white coloured shoes instead.

Natasha Poonawalla redefined the informal attire by adding a golden coloured belt around her plain white suit. She wore a glamorous pantsuit and left her hair open. She made heads turn as she posed for the lens.

