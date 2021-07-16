'Natkhat': Vidya Balan Announces Premiere Date Of Her Short Film; See Details

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan, who was last seen in the movie Sherni, on Friday, announced that her short film 'Natkhat' will be coming out on July 24. The movie is slated for a release on the OTT platform Voot, as part of their 'Film Festival'. The movie brought India to the 2021 Oscar party after being highly appreciated by international audiences.

Vidya took to her Instagram account as she shared the movie's premiere date and a poster of the movie released earlier this year. In the caption, she wrote, "What are you doing on 24th July? Mark your calendars because we are bringing you #Natkhat exclusively on @vootselect premiering at the #VootSelectFilmFest! #VootSelect #MadeForStories.". In the poster, Vidya can be seen sporting a saree while seeming lost in her thoughts.

Vidya Balan starrer deals with the subject of gender equality

The film whose shooting was completed last year gives a take on the delicate subject of gender equality. It stars Vidya Balan as a mother educating her young son about the issue. The movie premiered on YouTube as part of the We Are One: A Global Film Festival on June 2, 2020. Vidya is also a producer of the film along with Ronnie Screwvala and is being helmed by director Shaan Vyas, who also co-wrote it with Annukampa Harsh. Earlier in February, a short clip of the film had gone viral on social media. In the clip, Vidya could be seen massaging her child's head and having a conversation with him which starts on an innocent note but soon becomes a heart wrenching and worrying one.

The OTT platform, Voot is holding the Voot Select Film Festival, which is a direct-to-web curated cinematic experience. It will honour diverse filmmaking voices in the country. Slated to begin from July 24, it will stream more than 15 critically acclaimed movies over eight days.

Balan's latest projects on OTT platforms

Vidya Balan is currently getting accolades and appreciation for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video's Sherni, where she essays the character of Vidya Vincent- an upright forest officer dealing with the subjects like human-wildlife conflict and wildlife conservation. The film had a direct-to-OTT released on Amazon Prime Video on 18 June 2021 and starred Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha in supporting roles.

She was also seen in mathematician Shakuntala Devi's biopic. The movie traced the life of Shakunata Devi who was famously called a human-computer. Released on Amazon Prime Video online on 31 July 2020, the movie starred Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in supporting roles.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.