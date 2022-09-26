Navratri 2022 Colours: Know The Colour For Each Day Of The Festival And Its Significance

Navratri is a Hindu festival that is celebrated twice a year in the country – during the month of Chaitra and Sharad. Chaitra Navratri is celebrated in the month of April and Sharad Navratri is observed in the month of September/ October. This year, Navratri begins on September 26 and ends on October 5.

Notably, the nine nights of Navratri are dedicated to the nine different avatars of Goddess Durga. Durga, the consort of Lord Shiva, assumed different avatars, each of which is invoked on every day of the festival starting with Shailputri, followed by Brahmcharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

The nine-day celebration is filled with various festivities and rituals. Interestingly, in Sharad Navratri, each of the nine days is believed to correspond to a different colour, which is said to be extremely auspicious. The nine colours are: yellow, green, grey, orange, white, red, royal blue, pink, and purple. While they remain the same year after year, the order changes depending on when Navratri falls.

Nine colours of Navratri 2022

Ahead of the festivities, take a look at the complete list of Sharad Navratri 2022 colour calendar.

Day 1 – September 26 – White (Goddess Shailputri)

Day 2 – September 27 – Red (Goddess Bhramacharini)

Day 3 – September 28 – Royal Blue (Goddess Chandraghanta)

Day 4 – September 29 – Yellow (Goddess Kushmanda)

Day 5 – September 30 – Green (Goddess Skandamata)

Day 6 – October 1 – Grey (Goddess Katyayani)

Day 7 – October 2 – Orange (Goddess Kalratri)

Day 8 – October 3 – Peacock Green (Goddess Mahagauri)

Day 9 – October 4 – Pink (Goddess Siddhidatri)

Significance of nine colours of Navratri

Day 1: White

Navratri starts with the colour white which symbolizes peace and serenity. Goddess Shailaputri is worshipped on this day. She is among one of the forms of Goddess Durga. The Goddess is dressed in White attire on the first day.

Day 2: Red

The second day is the colour red which signifies fearlessness. Goddess Brahmacharini is worshipped on this day. Red is the colour of love and passion, red fills a person with vigor and vitality.

Day 3: Royal blue

Goddess Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day and the colour for the third day of Navratri is Royal Blue. This vivid shade of blue represents richness and tranquillity.

Day 4: Yellow

The colour yellow signifies joy and enthusiasm. This bright colour keeps a person enthusiastic all day long. Goddess Kushmanda, who is also known as the creative power of the universe, is worshipped on the fourth day.

Day 5: Green

The green colour represents nature and evokes feelings of growth, fertility, peace, and serenity. It also represents new beginnings in life. The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandmata

Day 6: Grey

The colour grey represents balanced emotions and keeps the person down-to-earth. Goddess Katyayani is revered on this auspicious occasion of the sixth day of Navratri.

Day 7: Orange

Orange colour represents warmth with positive energy. The colour is believed to embody growth and prosperity. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri.

Day 8: Peacock green

This colour signifies uniqueness and individuality. The eighth day of Navratri which marks the day of auspicious Maha Ashtami puja is dedicated to Goddess Maha Gauri.

Day 9: Pink

Pink symbolizes kindness, affection, and harmony. It is a shade of unconditional love and nurturing. This day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is also known as Mahalakshmi.