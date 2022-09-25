Navratri 2022: Date, Colours List, Happy Navratri Wishes, Messages, Images And Status

The festival of Navratri is celebrated with immense pomp and fervour across the nation as people worship Goddess Durga for 9 days. Devotees pray for prosperity, happiness, peace, and joy for their families and loved ones, hoping that Maa Durga showers them with blessings. Navratri 2022 is all set to be celebrated from 26 September to 5 October. Ahead of the festivities, take a look at some wishes, posters, images, WhatsApp statuses and more you can share with your close ones.

Navratri is all about praying to the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. May Maa Durga fulfil all your wishes and bless you with joy. Happy Navratri 2022 to you and your family.

Wishing a very Happy Navratri you… May the day festive nights be full of celebrations, happiness, and vibrancy for you.

Pray to Goddess Durga and forget all your stress during these nine days of Navratri. Happy Navratri 2022 to you and your loved ones.

"Maa Shakti ka vaas ho, sankton ka naash ho, har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, Jai Mata Di! Happy Navratri!"