Last Updated:

Navratri 2022: Date, Colours List, Happy Navratri Wishes, Messages, Images And Status

The festival of Navratri is celebrated with immense pomp and fervour across the nation as people worship Goddess Durga for nine days.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Navratri 2022

IMAGE: PTI


The festival of Navratri is celebrated with immense pomp and fervour across the nation as people worship Goddess Durga for 9 days. Devotees pray for prosperity, happiness, peace, and joy for their families and loved ones, hoping that Maa Durga showers them with blessings. Navratri 2022 is all set to be celebrated from 26 September to 5 October. Ahead of the festivities, take a look at some wishes, posters, images, WhatsApp statuses and more you can share with your close ones. 

Navratri 2022: Happy Navratri wishes, Whatsapp status 

Navratri images & colours list 

  • Day 1 Colors of Navratri 2022 - White
  • Day 2 Navratri Colors 2022 - Red
  • Day 3 Colors of Navratri 2022 - Royal Blue
  • Day 4 Happy Navratri Color 2022 - Yellow
  • Day 5 Happy Navratri Color 2022 - Green
  • Day 6 Happy Navratri Colours 2022 - Grey
  • Day 7 Happy Navratri Color 2022 - Orange
  • Day 8 Happy Navratri Color 2022 - Peacock Green
  • Day 9 Vibrant Navratri Color 2022 - Pink

    (IMAGE: PTI)

First Published:
COMMENT