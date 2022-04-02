Navratri 2022: Good Morning Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Images, Quotes And Greetings

Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day event, will begin on Saturday (April 2). The festival is devoted to Goddess Durga and is widely observed throughout the country. The auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2 and will go on until April 11th.

Devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga on these days, with different puja rites for each. Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree are among the nine incarnations. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are the most important of the four Navratri festivities.

Because it falls in the spring season, Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri are common names for the event held in March-April.

Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha phase, which is the full moon period. Fasting is observed on the beginning and end days of the festival, as well as throughout the festival. On these days, no onion, garlic, eggs, meat, or alcohol are consumed.

Happy Navratri 2022 wishes and messages

As we begin to celebrate the nine powers of Maa Durga, here are wishes you can share with family and friends.

"May this occasion of Chaitra Navratri bring new hopes, opportunities and challenges into your life to make it a prosperous one."

"Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!" -

The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all.

“May the choicest blessings of Maa Durga bring happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony to your life. Happy Navratri 2022!

"May Maa Durga give a long, happy and peaceful life to you. Happy Chaitra Navratri."

"Dear Durga, give as much power as you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth."

Festival Chaitra Navratri messages and Chaitra Navratri wishes

Here are some Chaitra Navratri wishes that you can send to you family and friends on this festival of Navratri 2022

Maa Ambe vaishno wali!

Maa Sankat harna wali!

Maa Vipda Mitane wali!

Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navratri ki Hardik Subh Kamnayen!

Good Fortune, Good Health, Happy Life All these are my wishes for you this Navratri! 'Happy Navaratri'

I wish to Goddess Durga to remove all your troubles and sorrows. Bring nine colors of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!!

Happy Chaitra Navratri quotes & Greeting

Let us do whatever we can on Chaitra Navratri to empower ourselves and connect with our spirits.

May the world be filled with nothing but peace and pleasure. Happy Navratri Chaitra!

This Chaitra Navratri, discover the Durga within you.

Feel Maa Durga's holy presence and behold her enchanting beauty. Here's wishing you and your loved ones a joyous Navratri.

May there be no pain, grief, or anguish. May Goddess Durga shower us with her most benevolent blessings.

