Navratri 2022: Good Morning Happy Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Images, Quotes And Greetings

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day event, will begin on Saturday (April 2). The festival is devoted to Goddess Durga and is widely observed throughout the country. The auspicious days of Chaitra Navratri will begin on April 2 and will go on until April 11th.
Devotees worship the nine avatars of Goddess Durga on these days, with different puja rites for each. Maa Shailputri, Brahmaachaareenee, Chandraghanta, Kushmaanda, Skandmaata, Kaatyaayeenee, Kaalraatree, Mahagauri, and Sidhidaatree are among the nine incarnations. Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri are the most important of the four Navratri festivities.
Because it falls in the spring season, Chaitra Navratri and Vasant Navratri are common names for the event held in March-April.
Chaitra Navratri is observed during the Shukla Paksha phase, which is the full moon period. Fasting is observed on the beginning and end days of the festival, as well as throughout the festival. On these days, no onion, garlic, eggs, meat, or alcohol are consumed.
As we begin to celebrate the nine powers of Maa Durga, here are wishes you can share with family and friends.
Here are some Chaitra Navratri wishes that you can send to you family and friends on this festival of Navratri 2022
Maa Ambe vaishno wali!
Maa Sankat harna wali!
Maa Vipda Mitane wali!
Maa ke sabhi bhakto ko Navratri ki Hardik Subh Kamnayen!
Good Fortune, Good Health, Happy Life All these are my wishes for you this Navratri! 'Happy Navaratri'
I wish to Goddess Durga to remove all your troubles and sorrows. Bring nine colors of happiness in your life and all your wishes come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2022!!
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.