Nayanthara Was Shattered After Break-up With Prabhu Deva - Throwback

South Indian superstar Nayanthara has spoken about her break up with famous director, actor and producer Prabhu Deva. The Aramm actor claims that she still isn’t completely over the three-and-a-half-year-old relationship. It has been reported that Nayanthara was slated to marry Prabhu Deva, however, things did not go as planned for the two. Nayanthara’s relationship with Prabhu Deva was very much in the public eye.

Prabhudeva and Nayanthara's relationship

Prabhu Deva got married to his former wife Ramlatha, who later changed her name to Latha in 1995. Not much has been revealed about how Prabhu Deva met Latha, however, it has been reported that Latha’s dancing background may have a role to play in their relationship. Latha converted to Hinduism to marry Prabhu Deva, though their relationship was on the rocks after a few years of their marriage. Reports of Prabhu Deva being more than friends with Nayanthara started emerging, a few years later, while him being married to Latha. Both Prabhu Deva and Nayanthara kept mum about their relationship. The two neither denied not accepted any their relationship in public. Soon the two made their love public and admitted to being in a relationship with each other.

Latha refused to let Prabhu Deva walk away so easily after he made his relationship with Nayanthara official. Latha stated that she would go on a hunger strike if Prabhu Deva filed for a divorce. Reportedly, she filed many petitions that stated that Prabhu Deva wasn’t contributing to the family financially or emotionally. Many women’s organisation came to her support and labelled Nayanthara as a ‘homewrecker’. Prabhudeva legally parted ways with Latha on July 2, 2010.

It has been reported that barely a year after his divorce, things started to get shaky between Prabhudeva and Nayanthara. The two soon decided to part ways and called it quits. Nayanthara reportedly expressed her shock over the end of their relationship. The sudden end of their relationship came as a shock to her and she reportedly stated that she never thought the relationship will end. Nayanthara recently spoke to a leading newspaper daily and reportedly stated that the breakup shattered her life.

While talking about her past, Nayanthara claimed that she gives her 100 per cent when she is in a relationship. She further added that if the relationship doesn’t work out, there’s no helping that and the only option left is to move on. She explained that one cannot move ahead with something which isn’t working. Nayanthara stated that she and Prabhu Deva weren’t meant to be and that she doesn’t know if it’s destiny or if it just didn’t work out. She further claimed that when someone has to go away from a person they love, irrespective of the reason, it really shatters their life. However, she reportedly added that how a person deals with the situation is important. Bringing her past relationship into the limelight she said that she was in a relationship for three and a half years and that she still needs to completely get over it. She also admitted that it will take a lot of time for her to get over the relationship.

