Nayanthara's Throwback Video As TV Anchor 'Diana' Makes Fans Go 'OMG'

A term like ‘Lady Superstar’ is a tag very few actors have enjoyed in the ‘male-dominated’ film industry of India, and that speaks of Nayanthara’s success. From working with the biggest names in the South film industries to carrying the film on her shoulders, the actor has been a role model for the aspiring actors. And like they say, small steps lead to big changes, the Ghajini star too did so, as she was a VJ before she got her big break in films. A moment from this initial phase of her career has now surfaced on the Internet and is going viral. Netizens could not believe their eyes to see how Nayanthara looked many years ago when she was a TV anchor.

In a video from a Malayalam show, Nayanthara as a VJ, tells the viewers that it’s time to sign off. She then informs the address where they could send their posts, before she concludes it. She says, “Until then, it’s Diana signing off.”

Here’s the video

Nayan is a chellakutty



Giving credits to S for sending pic.twitter.com/snl1IMx8Ym — Anusha (@quaffle_waffle) November 21, 2019

Netizens were shocked to know that it was indeed Nayanthara. Many of them commented ‘OMG’, and asked if it was indeed the actor. Many of them also wondered how she had introduced herself as Diana. For the unversed, Nayanthara’s real name is Diana Maryam Kurian. She had taken name Nayanthara as a screen name before venturing into films, much before she converted from Christianity into Hinduism in 2011. Here are the comments:

Nayanthara celebrated her 35th birthday on November 18. This video had gone viral after a few days since the birthday. Her boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan had made the occasion special for her in New York. Sharing a photograph of his ladylove, he had written, “Happy birthday to the love of my life 😍😍😍💎💎💎💎 be the same Honest , brave , strong , ambitious , disciplined , sincere , hardworking , pious & God fearing person you are ! Wishing you to achieve more & more in life & work! Inspired , proud & happy to share life’s best moments wit you ! Always In awe of you ! #nayanthara #hbdnayanthara #thangamey #godbless #birthday #birthdaygirl.”

On the professional front, Nayanthara featured in six films this year. The movies included Viswasam Airaa Mr. Local Kolaiyuthir Kaalam Love Action Drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Bigil. She will next be seen in Darbar opposite Rajinikanth.

