Onam 2022: Happy Onam Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

Image: PTI
A significant festival for the people of Kerala, Onam, also known as Thiruvonam is the harvest festival observed across the country especially among the Malayali community every year. It is a 10-day festival during which people from across the state participate in the celebration.
In addition to that, the festival also marks the welcoming ceremony of the benevolent King Mahabali, whose reign is said to be the most prosperous time for Kerala. Spanning over 10 days, the festival according to the Malayali calendar is observed in the Chingam month which falls between the months of August and September.
This year Onam began on August 30, Tuesday and ends on September 8, Thursday. While people along with their family and friends are gathering to celebrate the day with pomp and enthusiasm, here are some Onam quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings that you can share with you close ones.
Onam is a perfect time for families to bond.
So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your family to have a good time.
Happy Onam!
May the Onam festival be the start of your successful life.
Wishing you and your family a blessed Onam!
Colorful Pookalam…Lively Songs…
Delicious Feasts…
Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till the next Onam festival.
Happy Onam!