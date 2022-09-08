Onam 2022: Happy Onam Wishes, Greetings, Messages And Images To Share With Your Loved Ones

A significant festival for the people of Kerala, Onam, also known as Thiruvonam is the harvest festival observed across the country especially among the Malayali community every year. It is a 10-day festival during which people from across the state participate in the celebration.

In addition to that, the festival also marks the welcoming ceremony of the benevolent King Mahabali, whose reign is said to be the most prosperous time for Kerala. Spanning over 10 days, the festival according to the Malayali calendar is observed in the Chingam month which falls between the months of August and September.

This year Onam began on August 30, Tuesday and ends on September 8, Thursday. While people along with their family and friends are gathering to celebrate the day with pomp and enthusiasm, here are some Onam quotes, messages, wishes, and greetings that you can share with you close ones.

Onam 2022: Messages, Wishes, and Greetings

Time for petals on the floor, children on swings, tiger-clad men with hunters behind them, people enjoying Onasadya with family and what all…Let this Onam bring Joy and Prosperity to all

May the Spirit of Onam festival guide and light your way to the path you choose.

Have a blessed Onam!

Onam is a perfect time for families to bond.

So this year’s Onam, I wish you and your family to have a good time.

Happy Onam!

May the Onam festival be the start of your successful life.

Wishing you and your family a blessed Onam!

Colorful Pookalam…Lively Songs…

Delicious Feasts…

Complete it with prayers to have a blessed year ahead till the next Onam festival.

Happy Onam!

Let us welcome Emperor Malabali and take inspiration from him for a successful and prosperous life…. Wishing you a very Happy Onam.

I pray that Lord Vamana is always there to bless you by giving you a wonderful harvest of your deeds and make this special occasion a beautiful blessing for you…. Happy Onam.

May you enjoy the great festivities of Onam with your family and friends and come back to work with a happy heart and fresh mind to achieve all your goals… Warm wishes on Onam.

On the festive occasion of Onam, I pray that the Spirit of Onam is always there to guide you towards happiness, success, and health…. Wishing you a very Happy Onam.

Have a grand Onam with beautiful pookalam, scrumptious onasadya, and Onam songs.

Happy Onam Images

Image: PTI