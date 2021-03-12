One Piece 1008 Spoilers And Release Date: What's Going To Happen In The Next Chapter?

One Piece is a highly popular Japanse anime based on the manga of the same name. One Piece recently hit the historic landmark of reaching a total of 1000 manga chapters. This is a very significant feat in the world of anime and manga. The latest chapter, One Piece 1008 is scheduled to release soon. Read on to find out when the chapter comes out and if there are any One Piece 1008 spoilers

One Piece 1008 Release Date

One Piece 1008 is set to release (as reported by Shonen Jump) on March 14, 2021. It's expected that the chapter will be released at midnight according to the JST (Japan time). If the release comes out on time, the English translation will be available at the following times:

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 28

Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 28

Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 28

British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 28

One Piece 1007 Spoilers

As of now, no One Piece 1008 spoilers are out yet since the raw scans of the manga haven't been released yet. However, there have been discussions on Reddit and anime forums on what might happen in the next episode. In that case, let's dive into what happened in the last chapter to prepare for the upcoming one. Let's take a look at what's going to happen in One Piece 1007.

Hyogorou defeats the Mimawarigumi and the Oniwabanshu as he goes on a rage-filled onslaught.

Queen comforts her subordinates who are affected by the virus:

Queen tells them that they should be feeling better now since they became useful because of the virus powers.

Oden makes a surprise appearance in this episode.

About One Piece

One Piece is one of the most successful, longest-running manga and anime adaptations of all time. The manga has been running continuously without any significant breaks since 1997, more than over 2 decades. Similarly, the anime, originally released in 1999, has been running for 20 years straight and is still going on. The story follows pirate Monkey D. Luffy as he goes on the search for the greatest treasure ever with his trusted crew. Along the way, they encounter countless adventures, daunting villains and awesome places. Stay tuned for more updates on One Piece and anime.