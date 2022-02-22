One Piece Chapter 1041: What To Expect From The Upcoming Episode? Read

The premiere date of One Piece Chapter 1041 is nearing and manga fans are excited to watch what major plot twist does this Eiichiro Oda has in store for them. Currently, the intensified battle of the Onigashima Raid is reaching its conclusion but what happens next is still unknown. Will Luffy win the battle against Kaido? What will be the impact of Big Mom's defeat? Are you curious to find out? Read on to know all about it.

Flashback of the previous chapter

One piece is on the way to conclude the battle on the Onigashima Island. Meanwhile, Trafalgar Law and Eustass Kid have already defeated one of the four emperors, Bid Mom. The two have dropped her off the floating island. Amid this, Zunesha is on its way to the isolated island. Meanwhile, the battle between King and Zoro also concludes and Shanji has shown his will to go against the Queen. However, the details of the ultimate battle between Kaido and Luffy remain under wraps.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1041?

Needless to say, Big Mom's defeat is going to have major implications on the world. The upcoming chapter might be mainly focused on connecting the loose ends right before the final battle nears its end. There's a risen tension between Luffy and Kaido as Onigashima is all set to drop into the Flower capital. According to viral theories, One Piece Chapter 1041 will give manga fans a clear picture as to what happens to Orochi's ultimate fate. In addition to this, what happens between Zoro and the Grim Reaper is also likely to be unveiled.

Viz official translation about Big Mom implying some/one of One Piece as a treasure do exist in Wano is accurate. Japanese fans are hyped at this line.😍 pic.twitter.com/Uh6qeTJd9S — sandman (@sandman_AP) February 13, 2022

the more fights coming to end the closer i get to luffy vs. kaido weekly AND I AM READYYYYY FOR ITTT or am I? 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/cijSnunhPo — may ☀️ ルフィ☀️ (@luffysmayie) February 13, 2022

One Piece Theory:



What’s the true nature of Onigashima? Who is Zunesha and what is Zunesha’s crime? Finally, what does it mean to open the borders of Wano?



In this thread, I'll dive into the biggest Wano mysteries and share three interesting ideas. Let's go.#onepiecetheory pic.twitter.com/Oq45vfXHSr — Mr UFO 👒🛸 (@StrawhatUFO) February 19, 2022

Kaido VS Luffy

All that's left for Luffy is to defeat the world's strongest creature Kaido. Some viewers also claim that Monkey D Luffy might resort to using his fifth gear in the ultimate battle. Meanwhile, awakening of a Devil fruit power is also expected.

One Piece Chapter 1041 will be released on Sunday, February 27. Indian viewers of the anime can watch it online at 8.30 pm IST. The plot of the show follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a boy whose body gained the properties of rubber after unintentionally eating a Devil Fruit. With his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy explores the Grand Line in search of the world's ultimate treasure known as the "One Piece" in order to become the next King of the Pirates.