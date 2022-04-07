'One Piece' Chapter 1046: Release Date, Time, What To Expect, Reddit Spoilers And More

The fierce battle between Monkey D Luffy and Yonkou Kaido has taken an interesting turn after the awakening of his Devil Fruit power. With Onigashima fast approaching Flower Capital, Luffy's fight with Kaido is also nearing its end and manga fans have become desperate to find out all the shades of Luffy's fifth gear.

The premiere date of One Piece Chapter 1046 is just around the corner. Currently, both Luffy and Kaido have given their best shot at the intensified battle, while carrying the fate of Wano on his shoulder, the Straw Hat captain needs to deliver a strong finishing movie to defeat Kaido's Blash Breath and Bagua attacks. Ahead of the chapter's release, here we have detailed everything that you need to know about One Piece Chapter 1046.

One Piece Chapter 1046 release date and time

While Luffy's Devil Fruit awakening has teased a glimpse of hope for Monkey D Luffy, what will happen next is difficult to predict. As for the manga, the expected release date and time for One Piece Chapter 1046 remains unchanged after the episodes of the anime were delayed. One Piece Chapter 1046 will be out on Sunday, April 10 at 8.30 pm EST.

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1046?

Shonen Jump subscribers can easily read One Piece Chapter 1046 at its scheduled arrival time. Moreover, along with the upcoming issue, the entire manga is readily available for Shonen Jump's subscribers on their application. For those who haven't subscribed to the application, can read One Piece Chapter 1046 on the site namely MangaPlus. It is important to note, that the aforementioned website only contains the latest and the first three issues to read. This means that only, One Piece Chapters 1046, 1045, 1044 and Chapters 1, 2, 3 are available on the site.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1046?

The previous chapter of One Piece was focused on Luffy's heated battle with Kaido. Hence, it can be expected that One Piece Chapter 1046 will continue showcasing the ongoing battle. While both of them are almost out of energy, Luffy still can perform new attacks after the awakening of his fifth gear. Younkou Kaido has not understood Luffy's power entirely, however, he may crack out a new way to defeat Luffy's power after observation. It is difficult to predict who might overpower whom, however, the fierce battle has surely turned interesting.

One Piece Chapter 1046 Reddit spoilers?

It should be noted that Yamato and Momonosuke were seen watching the fight from the sidelines, a few Reddit users claim that the upcoming episode might shed light on Samurai Raizo and his heinous betrayal.

Image: Instagram/@onepieceofficial