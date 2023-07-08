Oscar Nominated Documentary All That Breathes Makes Digital Debut In India

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes made history by winning the L'Oeil d'Or at Cannes. The film also got nominated at the Oscars this year. And now finally, it is availabe for Indians to watch online. However, it is available to stream only for the subscribers of the app.

3 things you need to know

All That Breathes had its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022.

The movie was nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category at the Oscars.

It lost to Daniel Roher’s Navalny at the event.

All That Breathes releases on OTT

All That Breathes made its digital debut in India on July 7 and started trending on the site hours after its release. Shaunak shared the screengrab of the trending list and shared on his Instagram with the caption, “Delighted to report that All That Breathes is finally available in India. Like all HBO films and shows, it's on Jio. Please spread the word!” It is now streaming on Jio Cinemas.

(Shaunak Sen shared the screengrab of the trending list of JioCinemas | Image: Shaunak Sen/Instagram)

Following the first screening of All That Breathes at Sundance, HBO announced that it had acquired the documentary's worldwide television rights. After the theatrical release in the United States through Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow, the film was broadcasted on HBO Max. The much-loved documentary has won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

All That Breathes is a tale of two brothers

All That Breathes is based on the story of two Delhi brothers, Nadeem and Saud, who run a bird hospital for injured black kites. Working in a severely polluted environment and amid mounting social unrest, the siblings, aided by a younger cousin, double down on their task with zeal. The reviews so far have nothing but filled with positive.