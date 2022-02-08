Last Updated:

Oscar Nominations 2022: Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart On Best Actors Nominees' List

Oscar Nominations 2022 were unveiled on Tuesday, here is the full list of nominations for Best Actor and Best Actress along with Best Supporting roles

Fengyen Chiu
Image: AP


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars on Tuesday morning. Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious and significant awards in the entertainment industry worldwide. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross unveiled the nomination for the Oscars Awards 2022 with YouTube live presentation.

films like Dune, Power Of The Dog and West Side Story went home big with nominations in several big categories. Andrew Garfield got his first-ever nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Here is the full list of Oscar Nominations 2022 of the best actors and best actresses. 

Oscars Awards 2022 Best Actor 

  1. Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
  2. Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
  3. Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
  4. Will Smith (King Richard)
  5. Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Oscars Awards 2022 Best Actress

  1. Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
  2. Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
  3. Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
  4. Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
  5. Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Meanwhile,  Kristen Dunst for Power Of The Dog along with Ariana Debose for West Side Story and more bagged the nomination for Best Actress in Supporting Roles. Meanwhile, Power Of The Dog co-stars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee were nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Roles. 

Oscars Awards 2022 BEST Supporting Actress

  1. Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
  2. Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
  3. Judi Dench (Belfast)
  4. Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
  5. Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Oscars Awards 2022 BEST Supporting Actor 

  1. Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
  2. Troy Kotsur (CODA)
  3. Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
  4. J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
  5. Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences considered the films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 94th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022.

(Image: AP)

