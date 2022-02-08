Oscar Nominations 2022: Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart On Best Actors Nominees' List

Quick links:
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars on Tuesday morning. Oscar Awards are one of the most prestigious and significant awards in the entertainment industry worldwide. Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross unveiled the nomination for the Oscars Awards 2022 with YouTube live presentation.
films like Dune, Power Of The Dog and West Side Story went home big with nominations in several big categories. Andrew Garfield got his first-ever nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!. Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart was also nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Here is the full list of Oscar Nominations 2022 of the best actors and best actresses.
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Meanwhile, Kristen Dunst for Power Of The Dog along with Ariana Debose for West Side Story and more bagged the nomination for Best Actress in Supporting Roles. Meanwhile, Power Of The Dog co-stars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee were nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Roles.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences considered the films released between March 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 94th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2022.
