Oscar Nominations 2022: From 'Don't Look Up' To 'Dune'; Check Nominees For Best Picture

The nominations for the 94th Academy Awards 2022 were announced on Tuesday by actress Tracee Ellis Ross and actor Leslie Jordan. The ceremony was live-streamed online on Oscars.com and their official YouTube channel. 10 movies were nominated in the Best Picture category for the Oscars which will be held on Sunday, March 27.

Check the nominees for Best Picture here:

'Belfast'

'CODA'

'Don't Look Up'

'Drive My Car'

'Dune'

'King Richard'

'Licorice Pizza'

'Nightmare Alley'

'The Power of the Dog'

'West Side Story'

A largely virtual awards season added some unpredictability to this year’s nominations, which are occurring later than usual. To make way for the Olympics, the Oscars will be held on March 27 and will return to their usual venue, the Dolby Theatre.

Jane Campion’s gothic western 'The Power of the Dog' led nominations to the 94th Academy Awards, where streaming services more than ever before swept over Hollywood’s top honours. In nominations announced Tuesday, Campion’s film landed a leading 12 nominations, including nods for best picture, best director and all of its top actors: Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Campion, a nominee for 1993′s 'The Piano,' became the first woman to ever be nominated twice for best director. Last year, Chloé Zhao became just the second woman to ever win the award. Campion’s director of photography, Ari Wegner, also became the second woman ever nominated for best cinematography. The only previous woman to do so was Rachel Morrison for 'Mudbound' in 2018.

Denis Villeneuve’s majestic sci-fi epic 'Dune' followed closely behind with 10 nominations. 'Belfast' is written and directed by Kenneth Branagh and it follows the story of a working-class family during The Troubles in Belfast in the late 1960s. Apart from best picture, the movie has also been nominated for the best sound. 'Don't Look Up', released last year is an apocalyptic black comedy film written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay. The film has been nominated for Best Original Score, Original Screenplay as well.

