Oscar Nominations 2022: When & Where To Watch The Academy Awards Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to release Oscar nominations 2022 on Tuesday, February 8. Here is the guide to watch them.

After months of speculation, the biggest moment of awards season has almost arrived as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is all set to release Oscar nominations 2022. The Oscar nominations 2022 will be announced on Tuesday, February 8, live from Los Angeles. Emmy Award nominee Ellis Ross and Emmy award winner Leslie Jordan will hist the nominations and will read off the nominees in 23 categories. Here is the guide to watch this year's Oscar nominations and everything else about them.

How to watch Oscar nominations 2022?

Oscar nominations 2022 will be announced via live stream on the official website of the award. The nominations will be accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscar.org. Apart from this, the Academy has opened various ways through which the viewers can easily access the nominations. The nominations will also be live-streamed via official social media handles, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Where to watch Oscar nominations 2022 TV channel?

Many movie buffs and award lovers choose to watch the Oscar nominations on television. Therefore, the Oscar nominations will also be announced via TV. The viewers will need to tune in to ABC at 8:30 am ET or 5:30 am PT on February 8, 2022. It will be broadcasted as a part of Good Morning America on ABC.

At what time will Oscar nominations be announced?

The academy has not yet released a specific order of its nominees. However, as per custom, the best picture nominees will be announced last. The academy has revealed which categories will be announced at a specific time. Here is the list (not in the order of presentation).

At 8:18 am ET/5:18 am PT

  • Best Actor in a Supporting Role
  • Best Actress in a Supporting Role
  • Best Live-Action Short Film
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Sound
  • Best Music (Original Score)
  • Best Writing (Original Screenplay)
  • Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

8:31 am ET/5:31 am PT

  • Best Visual Effects
  • BestProduction Design
  • Best Music (Original Song)
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling
  • Best Film Editing
  • Best International Feature Film
  • Best Documentary Short Subject
  • Best Documentary Feature
  • Best Animated Feature Film
  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Director
  • Best Actor in a Leading Role
  • Best Actress in a Leading Role
  • Best Picture

