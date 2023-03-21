Oscar-winner Kartiki Gonsalves Honoured With Rs 1 Cr Cash Prize By Tamil Nadu CM

The Elephant Whisperers director Kartiki Gonsalves, who won an Oscar in the Best Docuemnatry Short Film category, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. The CM congratulated her for the big win at the 95th Academy Awards and rewarded her with a Rs 1 crore cash prize and a certificate.

Kartiki recently arrived in India from the US after her win at Oscars 2023. She landed in Chennai with her Oscars trophy and was invited by Stalin for a meeting.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin felicitates Oscar-winner The Elephant Whisperer's director, Kartiki Gonsalves, in Chennai pic.twitter.com/mNhmiixEbx — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

Before meeting Kartiki, the Tamil Nadu CM also invited and felicitated the tribal couple Bomman and Bellie, who inspired the Oscar-winning documentary short film.

Love respect & gratitude to Bellie & Bomman our unsung heroes. A humble tribute to all our Mahouts and Cavadis for taking care of our precious elephants like #Raghu & #Ammu. They were honoured & felicitated by CM @mkstalin #TheElephantWhisperers #Oscar #Oscar2023 @CMOTamilnadu pic.twitter.com/iVCp2icVpF — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 15, 2023

