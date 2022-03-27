Oscars 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 94th Academy Awards Online And On TV?

The 2022 edition of the Oscars is happening tonight i.e on 27 March 2022 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Fans are all excited to witness who makes it big at the prestigious award ceremony. Iconic celebrities are set to grace the red carpet of the glamourous night, celebrating exceptional films and artists of the year.

The star-studded night will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes. As the countdown for Hollywood's prestigious ceremony begins, here we bring you details about when and where to watch the 94th academy awards online with other details about the Oscars 2022 live streaming.

How to watch Oscars 2022 in US, UK and India?

For people living in the US, they can watch the Oscars live on ABC at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on Sunday, March 27, the show will run for three hours. One can also see Oscars 2022's live stream through abc.com. Those who miss the live broadcast can watch the awards show on-demand on Hulu airing on March 28.

For the fans in the UK, they can enjoy the 94th Academy Awards from 1 am BST on Monday, March 28 through either of Sky's dedicated Sky Cinema Oscars channel or its Sky Showcase station. For Indian fans, they can enjoy the prestigious ceremony on Star World or Star Movie channels. The show begins at 5.30 am on Monday, March 28. One needs to have Star Movies Select as part of their subscription package to enjoy the ceremony.

More about the Oscars 2022

Along with the battle between the best, the 94th Academy Awards will also have an interesting lineup of events including the first live performance of We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto, Disney’s animated musical. There will also be tributes to James Bond as well as the 1972 crime thriller The Godfather, which is turning 50 this year. Apart from that Beyoncé will perform on Be Alive from King Richard, and Billie Eilish will be joined by her brother Finneas for a performance on the James Bond theme No Time to Die.

Image: AP