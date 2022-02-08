Last Updated:

Oscars: Fans Enraged As Lady Gaga Snubbed In Best Actress Nomination For ‘House Of Gucci’

Fans were shocked when Lady Gaga failed to earn a nomination in the Best Actress category at 94th Academy Awards for her performance in 'House of Gucci'

Written By
Fengyen Chiu
Lady Gaga

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie


The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the nominations for the 94th annual Oscars on Tuesday morning. As the nomination was announced, fans of the singer/actor Lady Gaga took to their social media handle and expressed their disdain as she missed out on the Best Actress in a Leading Role nomination for her role in House Of Gucci

Gaga was viewed as a frontrunner in the Best Actress category at Oscar nomination this year after landing in the nominations in the lead actress category at the other leading award shows like Critics Choice Awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and BAFTA Film Awards. 

Lady Gaga fans enraged as she gets snubbed at Oscars 2022

Fans were shocked when Lady Gaga failed to earn a nomination in the Best Actress category at the 94th Academy Awards for her performance in House of Gucci. The nomination would have been Gaga’s second one, following her nomination for best actress for her role in A Star Is Born. Fans were expecting the singer to be nominated for the Best Actress category as she had already landed nominations in several other leading award shows. The singer's fans took to Twitter and expressed their disdain over Gaga's Oscar snub.

Not just Gaga, but the entire team of House Of Gucci were snubbed at Oscars 2022 as it did not land nominations in any leading categories (Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Picture, Best Director). Gaga's co-star Jared Leto was also considered as a frontrunner in Best Supporting Actor. The only nomination that House of Gucci landed was in Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

House of Gucci is a biographical crime drama film directed by Ridley Scott, based on the 2001 book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed by Sara Gay Forden. The film follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), as their romance transforms into a fight for control of the Italian fashion brand Gucci. The movie also stars Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

Oscar Nominations 2022

Movies like The Power of the Dog, Dune, Belfast and West Side Story went home big and earned the most number of nominations. The Power of The Dog landed a total of 12 noms, including best picture, best director for Jane Campion, and acting nominations for star Benedict Cumberbatch and supporting actors Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee.  Denis Villeneuve's Dune earned 10 nominations followed by West Side Story and Belfast, which earned seven nominations.

Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie

Tags: Lady Gaga, House of Gucci, Oscar Nominations 2022
