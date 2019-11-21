Pankaj Udhas Makes Marathi Musical Debut With Anuradha Paudwal's Daughter

Ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas has collaborated with Kavita Paudwal for his debut in the world of Marathi songs. The Marathi Bhavgeet single, titled Ranga Dhanoocha Zhula has been composed by veteran music-composer Ashok Patki. The lyrics have been penned by lyricist Mandar Cholkar. Reportedly, the single will be launched on the YouTube channel of Kavita Paudwal in December 2019.

READ | Priyanka Chopra: List Of All Marathi Movies Produced By The Actor

On making his Marathi musical debut, Udhas shared his experience with a news portal recently. Expressing his excitement, he said that he is extremely happy to collaborate with Kavita Paudwal and Ashok Patkiji for his first-ever Marathi song in his three-decade-old career. Talking about the song, he promised his audience that the song will touch the hearts of the Marathi music lovers. In the same media interaction, he mentioned that he has a special connection with the composer Ashok Patkiji as the latter had also composed Pankaj's first Hindi gazal Aahat. Talking about his preparation for his Marathi debut song, he said that he focused on the pronunciation and meanings of the word to express them in their true senses.

READ | Marathi Actors Who Created A Niche For Themselves In Bollywood Films

Kavita, daughter of notable singer Anuradha Paudwal, also shared that it was her mother’s idea to collaborate with Pankaj Udhas for this Marathi Bhavgeet, as his sweet style of singing goes well with the genre. She also said that the team has tried to combine Ashok Patki's composition with Pankaj Udhas' timeless music to create an old school melody.

READ | Top Marathi Movies To Binge-watch On Netflix This Month

Pankaj Udhas has had a successful career spanning over three decades and was among the most leading voices that ushered the gazal wave of the eighties. His memorable hits include Chandi Jaisa Rang, Aap Jinke K]areeb Hote Hain, Sabko Maloom Hai Main Sharaabi Nahin and Ek Taraf Uska Ghar among others. He has also made a mark with various ghazal hits in Bollywood films of the 80s' and 90s', including Chitthi Aayi Hai, Jiye To Jiye Kaise and Na Kajre Ki Dhaar.

READ | Lata Mangeshkar: Top Three Marathi Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.