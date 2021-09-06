Park Eun Bin And SF9's Rowoon Unveils Teaser And Release Date Of 'The King’s Affection'

KBS has finally dropped the teaser poster of the highly anticipated historical drama The King’s Affection starring Park Eun Bin and SF9's Rowoon. The announcement of the drama had piqued the interest of the netizens due to the fresh pairing of the young actors and collaboration between director Song Hyeon-wook, known for his dramas like Beauty Inside and Oh Hae-young Again, and writer Han Hee-jung. The new teaser poster of the forthcoming drama is being widely circulated by the fans who are eagerly waiting for the release date.

Park Eun Bin and Rowoon's new drama teaser poster

Taking to their Instagram, lead actor Eun Bin and KBS shared the new exciting teaser poster of the forthcoming dram titled The King’s Affection. Going by the poster, Eun Bin and Rowoon donned the traditional attire and can be seen gazing into each other's eyes hinting at their romance in the series. Fans could not help but swoon over their silhouettes and the height difference. Sharing the poster, KBS wrote, ''A royal romance that will dazzle you this fall is coming‼️'' They also dropped the release date of the drama announcing that The King’s Affection will premiere on October 11 this year.

More on The King’s Affection

The drama will narrate the story of a girl who was abandoned at birth for being a girl. However, she gets obliged to sit on the throne of the Crown Prince after her twin brother dies. Essaying the role of Lee Hwi, Park Eun Bin will be seen in a new avatar for the series who is skilled at the literary and martial arts. Because of the secret, Lee Hwi becomes distant from the world and hides away her feelings.

On the other hand, SF9's Rowoon will don the role of Jung Ji Woon, an elegant, sophisticated and charming teacher from the Crown Prince sikangwon. He will play the role of a government official who is appointed to teach the crown princes ethics and manners. Jung Ji is also the son of a government official in Saheonbu. With a future set in stones for him by his elders, Jung Ji will be seen paving his won path and not take the easy route out.

IMAGE- PARK EUN BIN AND ROWOON'S INSTAGRAM