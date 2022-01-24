Last Updated:

Park Se To Tie The Knot With 'School 2013' Co-star Kwak Jung Wook In February

South Korean actors Park Se Young and Kwak Jung Wook are tying the knot. Park Se Young's agency CL& Company released an official announcement.

Park Se

Image: Instagram/@jwkwack/@parkseyoungland


South Korean actors Park Se Young and Kwak Jung Wook are tying the knot, according to the South Korean news outlet, Soompi. Park Se Young's agency CL& Company released an official announcement in regards to the couple's forthcoming wedding. Both the actors earlier featured together in popular K-drama, School 2013 together. 

Park Se Young and Kwak Jung Wook are getting married

As per the report, the pair will tie the knot in mid-February 2022 in Seoul. Se Young and Jung Wook met on the sets of School 2013. They progressed into a romantic relationship a few years ago. Below is the official statement from the agency:

Hello. This is CL& Company.

We are delivering good news regarding the agency’s actress Park Se Young.

In mid-February 2022, Park Se Young will tie the knot with her boyfriend, actor Kwak Jung Wook, at a location in Seoul.

Having built a friendship after starring in “School 2013” together, the two progressed to a romantic relationship a few years ago and nurtured their love. The two who have watched out for each other, sometimes as friends and sometimes as lovers, will walk a new path as partners in life, so please show them warm support.

Since the wedding will take place in a difficult period, the ceremony will be held in private with family and close friends. We ask for understanding from the fans and reporters.

Park Se Young will continue to return the love from numerous people with good acting and a more mature side of her as an actress in the future. Please show lots of support for actress Park Se Young’s future days.

Thank you.

School 2013 is a teen drama that showcases the struggles and dilemmas that modern-day Korean youth face including bullying, student suicides, school violence, deteriorating teacher-student relations, and other real-life school issues. The K-drama also starred Jang Nara, Choi Daniel, Lee Jong-suk, and Kim Woo-bin. Park Se Young was seen as Song Ha Gyeong, and Kwak Jung Wook was seen as Oh Jung Ho. The K-drama is the fifth installment of KBS' School series that aired from 1999 through 2002. 

