People’s Choice Awards 2021: Kenan Thompson To Host Show; Check Full List Of Nominations

Image: Instagram/@kenanthompson
As the fans await the much-awaited People's Choice Awards 2021 ceremony, it was recently revealed that the popular American actor and comedian, Kenan Thompson, will be hosting the show.
People's Choice Awards is the prominent American Awards ceremony that recognises and honours people for their performance in the entertainment industry on the basis of voting by the general public. The show will feature around 40 categories across Television, music, movies and pop culture including Movie of 2021, Drama movie of 2021, Female movie star of 2021, the Reality show of 2021, Competition contestant of 2021 and many more. The ceremony will be held on 7 December 2021at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
THE MOVIE OF 2021:
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Black Widow
Coming 2 America
F9: The Fast Saga
Dune
The Tomorrow War
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021:
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Jungle Cruise
Coming 2 America
Free Guy
He’s All That
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Thunder Force
Vacation Friends
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021:
Black Widow
F9: The Fast Saga
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Godzilla Kong
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021:
A Quiet Place Part II
Cruella
Dune
In The Heights
Fatherhood
Halloween Kills
Old
Respect
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021:
Cinderella
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Tom and Jerry
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Vivo
Yes Day
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021:
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time to Die
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021:
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021:
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills
Jason Momoa, Dune
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II
Emma Stone, Cruella
Jennifer Hudson, Respect
Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
Timothée Chalamet, Dune
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021:
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America
Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise
Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America
Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force
Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force
Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy
Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021:
Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga
John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War
Daniel Craig, No Time To Die
Florence Pugh, Black Widow
Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021:
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Ed Sheeran
Luke Combs
Shawn Mendes
Bad Bunny
Drake
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021:
Adele
Halsey
Megan Thee Stallion
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
THE GROUP OF 2021:
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Coldplay
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Migos
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2021:
Butter, BTS
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X
STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Up, Cardi B
Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
THE ALBUM OF 2021:
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Culture III, Migos
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish
Justice, Justin Bieber
MONTERO, Lil Nas X
star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021:
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021:
Anuel AA
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Bad Bunny
Becky G
KAROL G
Maluma
Natti Natasha
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021:
24kGoldn
Bella Poarch
Tate McRae
The Kid LAROI
Giveon
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021:
Butter, BTS
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X
My Universe, Coldplay X BTS
Easy On Me, Adele
good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo
LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021:
Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat
Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon
STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA
Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)
Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug
You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd
THE SHOW OF 2021:
Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
This Is Us
WandaVision
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021:
Outer Banks
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Never Have I Ever
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Grown-ish
Young Rock
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021:
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021:
America’s Got Talent
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Sterling K Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021:
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021:
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021:
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021:
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021:
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021:
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
JoJo, The Masked Singer
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021:
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021:
Cobra Kai
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021:
Loki
Lucifer
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
WandaVision
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021:
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Dwayne Johnson
Justin Bieber
Britney Spears
Lil Nas X
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021:
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Justin Bieber: Our World
Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg
Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Friends: The Reunion
Oprah With Meghan and Harry
P!nk: All I Know So Far
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021:
Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah
The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj
The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong
Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham
From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney
Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson
Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021:
Alex Morgan
Bubba Wallace
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Carl Nassib
Naomi Osaka
Patrick Mahomes
Sunisa Lee
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021:
Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain
Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
Armchair Expert
SmartLess
Call Her Daddy
Chicks in the Office
Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer
