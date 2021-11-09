People’s Choice Awards 2021: Kenan Thompson To Host Show; Check Full List Of Nominations

As the fans await the much-awaited People's Choice Awards 2021 ceremony, it was recently revealed that the popular American actor and comedian, Kenan Thompson, will be hosting the show.

People's Choice Awards is the prominent American Awards ceremony that recognises and honours people for their performance in the entertainment industry on the basis of voting by the general public. The show will feature around 40 categories across Television, music, movies and pop culture including Movie of 2021, Drama movie of 2021, Female movie star of 2021, the Reality show of 2021, Competition contestant of 2021 and many more. The ceremony will be held on 7 December 2021at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

People’s Choice Awards 2021 nominees

Movies

THE MOVIE OF 2021:

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Black Widow

Coming 2 America

F9: The Fast Saga

Dune

The Tomorrow War

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021:

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Jungle Cruise

Coming 2 America

Free Guy

He’s All That

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Thunder Force

Vacation Friends

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021:

Black Widow

F9: The Fast Saga

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Godzilla Kong

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Parade Daily

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021:

A Quiet Place Part II

Cruella

Dune

In The Heights

Fatherhood

Halloween Kills

Old

Respect

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021:

Cinderella

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Tom and Jerry

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

Vivo

Yes Day

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021:

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021:

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Awkwafina, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

Margot Robbie, The Suicide Squad

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021:

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Kills

Jason Momoa, Dune

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place Part II

Emma Stone, Cruella

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021:

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

Eddie Murphy, Coming 2 America

Emily Blunt, Jungle Cruise

Leslie Jones, Coming 2 America

Melissa McCarthy, Thunder Force

Octavia Spencer, Thunder Force

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

Salma Hayek, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021:

Charlize Theron, F9: The Fast Saga

John Cena, F9: The Fast Saga

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Chris Pratt, The Tomorrow War

Daniel Craig, No Time To Die

Florence Pugh, Black Widow

Vin Diesel, F9: The Fast Saga

Music

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021:

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Ed Sheeran

Luke Combs

Shawn Mendes

Bad Bunny

Drake

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021:

Adele

Halsey

Megan Thee Stallion

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

THE GROUP OF 2021:

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Coldplay

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Migos

twenty one pilots

THE SONG OF 2021:

Butter, BTS

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X

STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Up, Cardi B

Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

THE ALBUM OF 2021:

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Culture III, Migos

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish

Justice, Justin Bieber

MONTERO, Lil Nas X

star-crossed, Kacey Musgraves

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021:

Dan + Shay

Kacey Musgraves

Kane Brown

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021:

Anuel AA

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Bad Bunny

Becky G

KAROL G

Maluma

Natti Natasha

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021:

24kGoldn

Bella Poarch

Tate McRae

The Kid LAROI

Giveon

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021:

Butter, BTS

MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X

My Universe, Coldplay X BTS

Easy On Me, Adele

good 4 u, Olivia Rodrigo

LOCATION, KAROL G, Anuel AA, J Balvin

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021:

Best Friend, Saweetie & Doja Cat

Peaches, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & Giveon

STAY, The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

INDUSTRY BABY, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow

Kiss Me More, Doja Cat & SZA

Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak)

Way 2 Sexy, Drake feat. Future & Young Thug

You Right, Doja Cat & The Weeknd

Television

THE SHOW OF 2021:

Loki

Saturday Night Live

The Bachelor

Cobra Kai

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

This Is Us

WandaVision

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021:

Outer Banks

The Equalizer

The Walking Dead

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Never Have I Ever

Ted Lasso

The Upshaws

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Grown-ish

Young Rock

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021:

Below Deck

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

90 Day Fiancé

Bachelor In Paradise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021:

America’s Got Talent

The Bachelor

The Bachelorette

American Idol

Dancing With The Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Masked Singer

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sterling K Brown, This Is Us

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021:

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021:

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021:

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021:

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Good Morning America

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021:

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021:

Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars

Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette

Matt James, The Bachelor

JoJo, The Masked Singer

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021:

Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021:

Cobra Kai

Sex/Life

Squid Game

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Outer Banks

Ted Lasso

The White Lotus

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021:

Loki

Lucifer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Flash

La Brea

Shadow and Bone

Superman and Lois

WandaVision

Pop Culture

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021:

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Britney Spears

Lil Nas X

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021:

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

Justin Bieber: Our World

Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil

Friends: The Reunion

Oprah With Meghan and Harry

P!nk: All I Know So Far

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021:

Back to Abnormal Tour, Trevor Noah

The King’s Jester Tour, Hasan Minhaj

The Milk & Money Tour, Ali Wong

Bo Burnham: Inside, Bo Burnham

From Scratch Tour, John Mulaney

Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Phoebe Robinson

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

You Know What It Is, Marlon Wayans

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021:

Alex Morgan

Bubba Wallace

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

Carl Nassib

Naomi Osaka

Patrick Mahomes

Sunisa Lee

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021:

Anything Goes With Emma Chamberlain

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Armchair Expert

SmartLess

Call Her Daddy

Chicks in the Office

Couple Things With Shawn and Andrew

Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

Image: Instagram/@kenanthompson