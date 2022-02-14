'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Announces She's Pregnant With Second Child

Canadian star Shay Mitchell recently took to her verified Instagram handle to share the joyful news that she is expecting her second child. She dropped a trio of pictures featuring herself exposing her bare stomach and flaunting her baby bump. As she confirmed the news, she also penned a lovely tribute to her grandmother, who recently passed away.

Shay Mitchell pregnancy confirmed with a series of maternity photoshoot snaps

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Shay Mitchell began her note, "Saying goodbye to a loved one while simultaneously experiencing the joy of welcoming another into this world is the great cycle of life. It is also my most challenging season to date. I can’t help but think this was the universe’s plan all along, knowing I would need other worldly joy to cushion the blow of losing one of the most important people in my life."

"Yet, this is proof that love, life and loss can profoundly exist all at the same time. Gram, I miss you every day. Little one, we are so excited to meet you. I breathe a sigh of peace knowing you two are already connected in such a cosmic way," she added. Many celebrities from the industry dropped congratulatory messages in the comments section.

Shay and her partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child, a daughter named Atlas in the month of October 2019. Recently, the actor headed to a Super Bowl LVI party hosted by rapper Drake on Saturday evening. The soon-to-be-mother of two was spotted donning a blue denim coat and a pair of matching jeans. She added a set of silver heels on her feet and finished the look with an array of silver jewellery around her neck. A piece of which went down her check and wrapped around the top of her baby bump. Several snaps of Mitchell were shared by her stylist, Monica Rose on her IG handle.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, the Dollface star appeared in the first season of Netflix's psychological thriller drama, You as Peach Salinger, a wealthy socialte who was best friends with student Guinevere Beck. The actor is known for her performance in teen drama, Pretty Little Liars. She was seen as Emily Fields.