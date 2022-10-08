Prince Harry Teams Up With Elton John And Others To Sue UK Publication Over Privacy Breach

Britain's Prince Harry is all set to take legal action against the publisher of a UK tabloid, Daily Mail. The Duke of Sussex has been joined by singer Elton John, Elizabeth Hurley, Sadie Frost, and many more alleging phone-tapping and other breaches of privacy, a law firm for some of the group told in their press release.

As per People that cited the law firm, the 38-year--old Duke of Sussex is launching the lawsuit against Associated Newspapers, the publishing house home to The Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, and MailOnline. Others joining Britain's royal Prince are David Furnis and Baroness Doreen Lawrence, the mother of the late Stephen Lawrence.

Prince Harry, Elton John & others file legal suit against UK tabloid

The press release by Hamlins LLP stated that the six individuals claim in the statement that they "have become aware of compelling and highly distressing evidence that they have been the victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers."

The statement on Hamlins LLP's website further claimed that the group has filed a lawsuit alleging that these unlawful and malicious practices including the placement of listening devices in cars and homes by private investigators, recording of private telephone calls, the payment of police "with corrupt links to private investigators" for sensitive information and many more which could breach the privacy of the stars.

Variety reports that three lawsuits were filed Thursday in London's High Court against Associated Newspapers by Gunnercooke, citing "misuse of private information." According to the outlet, the lawsuits filed by Prince Harry and Frost, the ex-wife of Jude Law, have not yet surfaced in legal records.

This is not the first time that the Duke of Sussex has taken the legal route against any publication. Previously, he has already brought a number of lawsuits against Associated Newspapers' publications. Prince Harry is currently suing the Mail on Sunday for libel over an article that stated that the royal prince tried to keep secretive details of his legal fight to reinstate his police protection.

