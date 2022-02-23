Last Updated:

'Thrilled' | Priyanka Chopra Hails US Women's Team, Governing Body's Agreement On Equal Pay Dispute

Priyanka Chopra hailed the US women’s national soccer team (USWNT) and the governing body, US Soccer, after they agreed to resolve an equal pay dispute.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra recently hailed the US women’s national soccer team (USWNT) and the governing body US Soccer after they agreed to resolve the equal pay dispute. The actor, who is known for her bold and fearless statements on women's equality, took to her Instagram stories and expressed her happiness over equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since 2019.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Soccer and the U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) players announced a settlement agreement over an equal pay dispute. The agreement officially resolves the equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since 2019. A gender discrimination lawsuit was filed by more than two dozen members of the U.S. women's national soccer team in 2019.

Priyanka Chopra reacts to equal pay dispute

The Sky is Pink actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan while welcoming the new change. “This is what happens when women fight for women! Thrilled to see the amazing news for Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and the US women’s soccer team! Queens (sic)”, she wrote. As per the latest developments, the women’s and men’s national teams will receive an equal rate of pay in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

News agency ANI reported, citing CNN, that US Soccer will be paying $22 million (over Rs 164.07crore) to the players in the case and it will also provide an additional $2 million into an account to benefit the USWNT players in their post-career goals. In March 2019, US Women’s National Team had filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a list of films lined up. She will next be seen in Text For You with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She also has Citadel, a budding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.  

